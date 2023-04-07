60-year-old murders ailing wife in Kerala's Kalady, arrested

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A man was arrested for killing his 60-year-old wife, who was suffering from Parkinson’s disease, at Anapara near Kalady, on Thursday. Earlier, it was thought that the death was due to an accident. Joy, 60, a resident of Anapara, was arrested for killing his wife Mini.

The incident took place on April 3. Mini, who was suffering from Parkinson’s disease for the past several years, was found dead at her residence. Joy told police that Mini fell off her bed and was found dead around 10 am. However, during the inquest procedure, police noticed strangulation marks around her neck and alerted the police surgeon.

“During the autopsy, it was revealed that the death occurred due to strangulation. Joy first denied any role in the death of his wife and also tried to misguide us. But when we put facts before him, he confessed to killing her,” a police officer said.

Joy married Mini after the death of his first wife. After the marriage, Mini was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. There were frequent fights between the couple, and Joy wanted to get rid of Mini. “Joy found Mini lying on the floor after she collapsed.

Then, Joy choked her using a towel and threw her to the bed. After ensuring her death, Joy alerted neighbours and relatives,” a police officer said. Police are also probing into the death of Joy’s first wife. He was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.

