Good Samaritans keep it cool with buttermilk in Kerala's Mattancherry

The kiosk is open on all days from 11 am to 12:30 pm. Auto drivers, people out shopping, the needy, and tourists, all come here for a refreshing glass of cumin-flavoured buttermilk.

Published: 07th April 2023

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI:  It’s damn hot out there! Kochi has been reeling under a heat wave, with temperatures soaring to unprecedented levels. Amid the dreariness, however, it’s refreshingly pleasing to note some good Samaritans do their bit to help fellow Kochiites and tourists keep things cool with simple gestures like free buttermilk and cold water kiosks.

These initiatives are a godsend, especially for those working outside and vulnerable to dehydration. One such kiosk is ‘Chaas Parab’ in front of Jalaram Dham Temple on the Gujarati street of Mattancherry. It serves at least 500 glasses of buttermilk every day. 

“We have been doing this in the same spot for the last 12 years,” says a trustee of the temple. “Members of the Gujarati community and other residents of Mattancherry come together to make this initiative a success every year.”

The kiosk is open on all days from 11 am to 12:30 pm. Auto drivers, people out shopping, the needy, and tourists, all come here for a refreshing glass of cumin-flavoured buttermilk. “There is a huge demand. Some days, our supply gets over in 45 minutes,” says the trustee.

Another go-to kiosk for many is the one in front of the YWCA on Chittoor Road. Buttermilk as well as cold water are served here. “The initiative has been going on for the past four years,” says YWCA treasurer Maya Cherian. “The kiosk is open from 10 am to 5 pm. It’s a huge relief for people toiling outdoors.”

