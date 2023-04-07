Kerala: Ex-official booked for swindling ‘Buds’ fund 

Home Cities Kochi

The first accused, by misusing her official position, forged a fake quotation for the project for preparing and supplying food to the school at Asamannoor.

Published: 07th April 2023 10:31 AM

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), Ernakulam, has registered a case against a former assistant secretary of Asamanoor grama panchayat for swindling funds allocated for providing meals in the Buds School for mentally challenged run by the local body in 2019. Apart from panchayat assistant secretary Jasmin Ahamed, of Marampilly, VACB also arraigned Krishnakumari, of Asamannoor, as an accused in the case.

VACB officials said the case was registered following a complaint by N A Salim. The case was registered under various sections of the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act. The related incident took place in 2019-2020 when Jasmin was the secretary-in-charge of Asamannoor panchayat.

“Kudumbashree was entrusted with the task of preparing breakfast for students at Buds School for mentally challenged students. The first accused, by misusing her official position, forged a fake quotation for the project for preparing and supplying food to the school at Asamannoor. The quotation was later approved by the panchayat committee. However, the work was granted to the second accused at a rate lesser than the amount approved by the panchayat committee,” stated the FIR.

Though the tender was awarded to the second accused, the cooking and food supply activities were done by staff at the Buds School. For clearing the expenses of food at the school, the assistant panchayat secretary collected an affidavit from the Buds School staff. Later, a bill was prepared and presented for clearance before the panchayat committee.

The bill was encashed and Rs 1.29 lakh was transferred to the account of the second accused at the Odakkali branch of SBI. “Around Rs 73,000 was given to Buds School for expenses. While around Rs 56,000 was taken by the accused persons,” an officer said. The officials said the case was registered after a preliminary probe. “The statements of the accused and witnesses have been recorded. The documents related to the project were recovered from the panchayat,” a Vigilance officer said.

