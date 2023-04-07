Home Cities Kochi

Prime accused in Kochi ATM theft bid case held

The two suspects who entered the cabin switched off the alarm and tried to break the machine using gas cutters and other tools.

Published: 07th April 2023 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2023 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

arrested

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi city police have arrested a person who tried to rob money from an ATM counter at Panampilly Nagar. Ernakulam Town South police arrested 20-year-old Shafir, of Pulamanthol, Perinthalmanna, in Malappuram, who is the first accused in the case related to the robbery bid at the SBI ATM at Manorama Junction, Panampilly Nagar, in February. However, his accomplice is yet to be nabbed.

The two suspects who entered the cabin switched off the alarm and tried to break the machine using gas cutters and other tools. However, a police night patrol party reached the spot after receiving an alert from the bank’s control room in Mumbai and the accused escaped.

The machine was damaged during the theft bid.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rob money ATM
India Matters
Jailed AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
PM Modi doesn't understand importance of education, writes jailed AAP leader Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India's daily caseload crosses 6000-mark
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Considering changes in CrPC & IPC, govt tells SC
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lingayats hold key as BJP, Congress set for poll face-off in Kittur Karnataka region

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp