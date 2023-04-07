Prime accused in Kochi ATM theft bid case held

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi city police have arrested a person who tried to rob money from an ATM counter at Panampilly Nagar. Ernakulam Town South police arrested 20-year-old Shafir, of Pulamanthol, Perinthalmanna, in Malappuram, who is the first accused in the case related to the robbery bid at the SBI ATM at Manorama Junction, Panampilly Nagar, in February. However, his accomplice is yet to be nabbed.

The two suspects who entered the cabin switched off the alarm and tried to break the machine using gas cutters and other tools. However, a police night patrol party reached the spot after receiving an alert from the bank’s control room in Mumbai and the accused escaped.

The machine was damaged during the theft bid.

