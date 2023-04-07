Home Cities Kochi

Sway to Ernakulam’s own natural ‘rock music’

Published: 07th April 2023 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2023 03:19 PM

As you make your way through the lush foliage and towering rocks, a pathway will lead you to the summit where the belling rock rests.

By Sandra Shinto
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Nestled amidst the verdant hills near Perumbavoor lies a wondrous destination that’s caught the fancy of explorers – Rayamangalam, home to Manipara or the ‘belling rock’. A 20-minute drive from Perumbavoor, you will discover a picturesque Rayamangalam waterfall that leads to the massive rock that resonates with musical tones when struck with stones.

As you make your way through the lush foliage and towering rocks, a pathway will lead you to the summit where the belling rock rests. The mesmerising sounds from Manipara can be heard from quite afar, leaving visitors in awe. 

The entire area is covered with herbs and bushes, creating a tranquil atmosphere. Visitors must undertake a trek to reach the summit to reach the belling rock.  The site seems to have suffered from a lack of care, and there are concerns over damage to the ‘magical’ rock. When asked, Rayamangalam panchayat member Ajaykumar N P says that a `10-lakh conservation project is being planned. 

“The plan includes constructing a parking facility nearby and a proper pathway to the rock. Work on the project is expected to begin in four months. We will ensure the rock is taken care of well,” he adds.

  • Where: 9.5km from Perumbavoor; about 35km from Kochi 
  • Nearby Attractions: Iringole forest temple, Naganchery Mana Park, Paniyeli Poru Rapids 
