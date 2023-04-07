Thenga tales from god’s own country

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: When one thinks of God’s own country, many images come rushing to one’s mind. From art forms like Kathakali and Theyyam to prolific authors such as Kunjunni Mash and Madhavikutty and the pristine nature — these visuals sum up the true essence of Kerala for many.

Bringing the state’s tradition, culture and quirks to one platform is Coconut Stories — a venture by Kochi-based, Tirur native Ratheesh Menon. The brand celebrates Kerala in the form of lifestyle products ranging from collectables to daily wear.

“Coconut Stories showcase Kerala through its products such as apparel, stationary, and decor. It is nothing but my expression of love for my homeland. Each item is rooted and exudes the Malayali signature,” says Ratheesh, who also runs the advertisement agency Popkon Creatives in Kochi.

According to him, several factors resonate with Kerala. “But what’s better than a coconut to illustrate the state? We are known as ‘Kera naadu’ after all,” he adds. Before the brand came into being in 2019, Ratheesh was working in Mumbai.

“Hailing from a village in Kerala, the lifestyle of Mumbaikars seemed poles apart. In the process of getting accustomed to their way of life, I started using graphic printed T-shirts, it was then I thought why not apparels that showcase Kerala are introduced,” says Ratheesh. His first gig was a set of T-shirts with Malayalam letters printed on them. “I first released them at Thunchan Smarakam with my brother.”

The official launch was at a flea market in 2019 and the response was overwhelming. The maiden collection ‘Florals of Kerala’ shows common flowers found in the state. ‘Chembarathi’ ‘Arali’, Chethi to Gulmohar — many flowers appeared on tote bags, notepads, coffee mugs, clocks, desktop calendars, badges and so on.

For the second edition, he ventured into the world of letters. ‘Literature of Kerala’ comprise photo frames with quotes by the likes of Kunjunni Mash (Onnayal Nannayi) and Basheer (Pathummayude Aadu). The products even received appreciation from Basheer’s daughter.

Then came ‘Artforms of Kerala’ depicting Kathakali, Theyyam, Padayani, Kalakettu, and Ottamthullal.

“The non-resident Malayalis can communicate various stories of Kerala to their younger generation more effectively through such items,” says Ratheesh.

For Malayalis, it kind of became a matter of pride, notes Ratheesh. “While wearing the ‘Malayalam T-shirt’ or a tote bag of an Arali, one would feel that they are wearing a part of Kerala,” he says.

The items are brought to the fore resembling pop art. “The contemporary take, however, is done by retaining their innateness. These designs are more acceptable to the younger crowd,” says Ratheesh.

Professional artist Sudhin Subramaniyam is the brain behind the art, and members of Popkon his great support system. Ratheesh aims to take Coconut stories to another level by bringing back the once-celebrated traditions of Kerala. “We have plans to introduce Malayalam storytelling workshops, familiarising those naadan bygone games and Kerala-driven FMCG products,” adds Ratheesh.

