Home Cities Kochi

A trippy medley with oodles of heady Polish spirit 

The group consists of scientists, artists, singers, musicians and anybody with an interest in science as an art.

Published: 08th April 2023 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2023 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Instytut B61, an international anti-disciplinary collective created by Polish artist, curator, and researcher Jan Swierowski .

Instytut B61, an international anti-disciplinary collective created by Polish artist, curator, and researcher Jan Swierowski .

By Varsha E A
Express News Service

KOCHI: It was the converging of science and art within a room. Movements, lights, sound, artists and viewers — all collaborating to create something majestic — the life and death of a star.

It is a series of six performances by Instytut B61, an international anti-disciplinary collective created by Polish artist, curator, and researcher Jan Swierowski in 2009. The interactive exhibition set up with curator Aleksandra Bednarz and researcher Aishwarya Kumar offers a fascinating blend of technology and art.

While the exhibition, ‘Experiments with Imagination’, will be held from 10.07 am to 7.07 pm at Mattancherry Mohamed Ali Warehouse, the raison d’etre is the art and science performance that begins at 7.37 pm.

The group was invited to the Biennale to present their cosmic magic to Malayalis. Jan says B61 is inspired by the name of the planet in Antoine de Saint-Exuprey’s book ‘The Little Prince’. The group consists of scientists, artists, singers, musicians and anybody with an interest in science as an art.

“I wanted to share philosophical ideas about the cosmos — the stars, planets, and the idea that maybe there is life in space,” he explains. “But astrophysics is all about complicated equations without any storytelling. I wanted to change that. So we create art performances — something for you to feel and not study.”

The music, the rhythmic beating of the drums, the videos, the lights, the man shouting and singing in an unknown language, probably lamenting about the impending doom, the drums rising in tempo as death nears... it is a surreal, sublime experience. 

Everything is executed seamlessly, transporting one to the stars.“We wanted the people to experience untouchable moments, evoke emotional responses, metaphorically transport everyone inside a star and be surrounded by the energy within,” says Jan. The exhibition will conclude on April 10.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Polish Instytut B61 Jan Swierowski interactive exhibition
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp