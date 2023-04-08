Weekend mixology

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Passionfruit

Ingredients

Passion fruit: 2 ripe ones

Vanilla vodka: 60ml

Passoa liqueur: 30ml

Lime juice: 1tbsp

Sugar syrup: 1 tbsp

Prosecco (sparkling wine): As per the requirement

Method

Scoop the seeds from passion fruits and put them into the glass of a cocktail shaker. Add Passoa, vodka, lime juice, and sugar syrup. Add a handful of ice and shake well. Strain the same into a martini glass. Finally, pour some prosecco.

Blackberry Champagne Cocktail

Ingredients

Fresh blackberries: 1 cup

Sugar: 1 cup

Water: 1 cup

Fresh rosemary: 4 sprigs Champagne

Method

In a saucepan, combine blackberries, sugar and water, and bring it to a boil on high heat. Reduce to a simmer and let cook for approximately 15-17 minutes. The blackberries will become soft and bright, and a pink-purple syrup will form. Drain the blackberries and cool the liquid. Add 1 tablespoon of syrup to a glass. Top with champagne. Garnish with fresh blackberries and a sprig of rosemary. Serve immediately

