Weekend mixology

KOCHI: Passionfruit
Ingredients
Passion fruit: 2 ripe ones
Vanilla vodka: 60ml
Passoa liqueur: 30ml
Lime juice: 1tbsp
Sugar syrup: 1 tbsp
Prosecco (sparkling wine): As per the requirement
Method
Scoop the seeds from passion fruits and put them into the glass of a cocktail shaker. Add Passoa, vodka, lime juice, and sugar syrup. Add a handful of ice and shake well. Strain the same into a martini glass. Finally, pour some prosecco.
Blackberry Champagne Cocktail
Ingredients
Fresh blackberries: 1 cup
Sugar: 1 cup
Water: 1 cup
Fresh rosemary: 4 sprigs Champagne
Method
In a saucepan, combine blackberries, sugar and water, and bring it to a boil on high heat. Reduce to a simmer and let cook for approximately 15-17 minutes. The blackberries will become soft and bright, and a pink-purple syrup will form. Drain the blackberries and cool the liquid. Add 1 tablespoon of syrup to a glass. Top with champagne. Garnish with fresh blackberries and a sprig of rosemary. Serve immediately