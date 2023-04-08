Home Cities Kochi

Weekend mixology

Here are a few fruity cocktails for the Easter blast

Published: 08th April 2023 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2023 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

cocktails

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Passionfruit

Ingredients
Passion fruit: 2 ripe ones
Vanilla vodka: 60ml
Passoa liqueur: 30ml
Lime juice: 1tbsp
Sugar syrup: 1 tbsp
Prosecco (sparkling wine): As per the requirement

Method
Scoop the seeds from passion fruits and put them into the glass of a cocktail shaker. Add Passoa, vodka, lime juice, and sugar syrup. Add a handful of ice and shake well. Strain the same into a martini glass. Finally, pour some prosecco.

Blackberry Champagne Cocktail

Ingredients
Fresh blackberries: 1 cup
Sugar: 1 cup
Water: 1 cup
Fresh rosemary: 4 sprigs  Champagne

Method
In a saucepan, combine blackberries, sugar and water, and bring it to a boil on high heat. Reduce to a simmer and let cook for approximately 15-17 minutes. The blackberries will become soft and bright, and a pink-purple syrup will form. Drain the blackberries and cool the liquid. Add 1 tablespoon of syrup to a glass. Top with champagne. Garnish with fresh blackberries and a sprig of rosemary. Serve immediately

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cocktail Passionfruit Blackberry Champagne
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp