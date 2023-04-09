Home Cities Kochi

Car with 177kg of ganja found abandoned near Palluruthy in Kochi

The ganja was kept in four sacks inside the vehicle.

Published: 09th April 2023 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2023 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Ganja seized

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The mystery behind the incident in which a car was found abandoned in Palluruthy with 177 kg of ganja inside on Friday night deepened with the police getting clues that the vehicle was used by drug smugglers. Sources said that the car was taken on rent by the accused arrested by Ambalamedu police in a drug case recently. The police are zeroing in on a  Kadavanthra native who took the car on rent. 

The car that was rented 10 days ago from Ann Group was found abandoned on the roadside in Palluruthy. The ganja was kept in four sacks inside the vehicle. 

After noticing that the car was missing, the owner searched using the GPS system and found that it was parked in KPM Nagar. The owner grew suspicious and informed the police. Later, when police tried to contact the Kadavanthara native over the phone it was found switched off.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ganja Kochi
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | Express)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp