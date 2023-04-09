Car with 177kg of ganja found abandoned near Palluruthy in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The mystery behind the incident in which a car was found abandoned in Palluruthy with 177 kg of ganja inside on Friday night deepened with the police getting clues that the vehicle was used by drug smugglers. Sources said that the car was taken on rent by the accused arrested by Ambalamedu police in a drug case recently. The police are zeroing in on a Kadavanthra native who took the car on rent.

The car that was rented 10 days ago from Ann Group was found abandoned on the roadside in Palluruthy. The ganja was kept in four sacks inside the vehicle.

After noticing that the car was missing, the owner searched using the GPS system and found that it was parked in KPM Nagar. The owner grew suspicious and informed the police. Later, when police tried to contact the Kadavanthara native over the phone it was found switched off.

KOCHI: The mystery behind the incident in which a car was found abandoned in Palluruthy with 177 kg of ganja inside on Friday night deepened with the police getting clues that the vehicle was used by drug smugglers. Sources said that the car was taken on rent by the accused arrested by Ambalamedu police in a drug case recently. The police are zeroing in on a Kadavanthra native who took the car on rent. The car that was rented 10 days ago from Ann Group was found abandoned on the roadside in Palluruthy. The ganja was kept in four sacks inside the vehicle. After noticing that the car was missing, the owner searched using the GPS system and found that it was parked in KPM Nagar. The owner grew suspicious and informed the police. Later, when police tried to contact the Kadavanthara native over the phone it was found switched off.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });