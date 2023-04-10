Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Corporation to host Zero Waste Expo

The exhibition will be held from April 10 to 13, at Central Park, Panampilly Nagar. District collector NSK Umesh will inaugurate the exhibition at 6pm on Monday.

Kochi Corporation building (File photo| ENS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The city will host a Zero Waste Expo under the leadership of the state government, Suchitwa Mission, and Kochi Corporation to promote a decentralised and integrated waste management system. 
The exhibition will display the technical equipment required for waste management at source. City residents will be provided the necessary training to manage waste at source.  Panampilly Residents Association president George Kora will preside over the function.

The Green Volunteers of Panampilly Nagar will light the lamp as a sign of passing on the message of waste management to the new generation. The exhibition is being organised to educate and promote source-level waste management among the residents of each division under the corporation. The expo will be attended by residents of divisions 54 to 63 of the corporation.

The four-day-long exhibition includes stalls, seminars, food stalls, a children’s film exhibition, and art programmes. Artists of All India Radio FM Kochi will also attend the expo.

