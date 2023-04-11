Bye-bye, Biennale

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The fifth edition of Kochi-Muziris Biennale, India’s largest contemporary art festival, concluded on Monday, after offering a global art experience of 120 days. More than nine lakh people walked into the fest to catch a glimpse of the art fiesta spread across 4.5 square kilometres across Fort Kochi and Mattancherry. It hosted 88 contemporary artists from across 40 countries in 16 venues.

For Singapore-based artist and writer Shubigi Rao, the curator of the central exhibition titled ‘In Our Veins Flow Ink and Fire’, the current edition is a symbol of survival after the void created by the pandemic.

While visiting the art show on Sunday, Finance Minister K N Balagopal promised the government would take steps to promote Kochi-Muziris Biennale. He added that the Biennale has a big place in the tourism-cultural map of the state.

The art fiesta consisted of film exhibitions, art installations, paintings, sculptures and performances across Kochi and surrounding areas. On the sidelines, several seminars, special screenings, music performances, educational activities for children and workshops with experts were also conducted. The increased participation of the public, according to Bose Krishnamachary, president of the Kochi Biennale Foundation, proves that art is for people and it is beyond commercialisation.

Thirty Malayali artists based in Kerala showcased their work at Durbar Art Gallery as part of Idam, curated by Radha Gomathi, Gigi Scaria and P S Jalaja. The Students Biennale Co-Lab provided a stage for aspiring artists in India.

One of the major highlights of the fifth edition was the pavilion ‘Container of Hope’ built out of reused materials and debris endorsing sustainability by world-famous architect Samira Rathod at Fort Kochi’s Cabral Yard.

