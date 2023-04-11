More (women), the merrier

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala has a lot to tom-tom about when it comes to women’s empowerment. However, despite several projects and schemes announced by the state, the participation of women remains relatively low in some sectors. The tourism industry, surprisingly, is one of them.

“It is very true,” says Geethu Mohandas, a Kochi-based tour operator. “The number of women in the service sector of the industry is coming up. But that growth is primarily in the lower strata of the workforce. We are yet to see a strong female presence in the higher strata of the power pyramid.”

The reasons are many, say women who have made their mark in the industry. “When a woman decides to turn entrepreneur or become a tour guide or operator, she faces a lot of hurdles,” says Thiruvanantrhapuram-based Jayasree Vikraman, who runs a travel agency.

According to her, the system is not yet as woman-friendly as one would expect it to be. She stops short of calling it unconscious bias. “I had smooth sailing when I got into the tourism industry, thanks to my father, who had paved the way for me,” she adds. “He had established the travel agency that I run today. It was already running smoothly before I took charge, after his death. But, if I had tried to start from scratch, I would have faced a lot of problems.”

‘Be bold in decisions, actions’

Jayasree believes the lack of desired systemic, societal and familial support in the initial stage discourages women from entering and excelling in the tourism industry. Geethu echoes similar views. “That’s the nature of the industry. And there are misconceptions,” she says. “For instance, the family of the woman, who is keen to start a travel venture or take up a tourism-related job, is likely to have inhibitions. Most such families will discourage her.”

Glass ceilings, however, can be shattered with determination and courage to take adversities head-on, says homemaker-turned-entrepreneur Renu Aniyan, who has been running a heritage homestay at Nilambur in Malappuram for the past 16 years. Notably, the 64-year-old was adjudged the best woman entrepreneur by the Kerala Homestay and Tourism Society (K-HATS), which recently held its annual conference in Kochi.

River rafting training session for women tourism professionals

“I still remember the days when I broached the idea of starting a homestay. My husband asked me what was the necessity,” she says. “However, once the venture took off, he was thrilled about it.” Renu urges women to be bold in taking decisions and actions. “Such an approach would eventually work in her favour,” she adds. “I earn about `1 lakh a month, and I am pretty content with that.”

Renu notes that, despite a welcome rise in women entrepreneurs in the hospitality sector, one does not see many women in roles such as tour guides. This, she adds, is an area to explore. Rajesh P R, a tour guide, agrees. “Kerala has a healthy male-female ratio in terms of demographics. That, however, is not reflected in the industry,” he says.

“Much needs to be done when it comes to gender equality in the tourism industry. Even today, we don’t find many women taxi drivers, guides or tour managers. The number of women in the industry is not at par with what is expected. A change in this direction is the need of the hour.” Rajesh, however, believes the tourism department is currently taking the right steps as part of its Responsible Tourism Mission.

‘Women Friendly Tourism’ project

Indeed, the Responsible Tourism Mission has launched a special project called ‘Women Friendly Tourism’ that aims to empower women and also highlight that Kerala is a safe destination for female travellers.

Rupesh Kumar K, the state coordinator of the Responsible Tourism Mission, says the project will create a network of female-oriented tourism centres and a network of women’s units. “Through this project, the mission will ensure and promote safe and hygienic destinations to encourage more women travellers,” he adds.

“We are witnessing a boom in women’s travel – solo and groups. Through the ‘Women Friendly Tourism’ initiative, Kerala will ensure its destinations are truly women-friendly.” This would also encourage more women to engage in tourism-related activities, he notes. “Kerala has always implemented revolutionary models in the field of tourism – like village experiential tourism packages, experiential stay packages, participatory tourism development projects like Pepper, etc. The ‘Women Friendly Tourism Initiative’ project is also a revolutionary model,” says Rupesh.

The mission, he adds, has been carrying out various activities to increase the participation of women. “As part of this, units running exclusive women’s tours have been registered with us. Similarly, the mission runs verticals such as women-led homestays and souvenir units,” Rupesh explains. “The state government targets 10,000 women-led enterprises linked to female-friendly tourism projects.”

Work is in progress, he adds. “The project aims to provide employment to 30,000 people and promote women-friendly travel. More than 1,000 women have already registered with the RT mission,” notes Rupesh. “Women will manage all the components of packages, such as travel, accommodation, food, and sightseeing. Opportunities will open up in the fields of guides, tour operators, drivers, homestays, and restaurants. We are taking steps to create a women-friendly tourism network.”

Currently, about 70% (16,660) of the units registered under the Responsible Tourism Mission are owned or led by women. “All these units can be included in the network,” says Rupesh. “The mission is also planning to launch new initiatives by including women who conduct women-friendly trips. We aim to complete the project by March 31 next year, and make Kerala a fully women-friendly tourism destination.”

KOCHI: Kerala has a lot to tom-tom about when it comes to women’s empowerment. However, despite several projects and schemes announced by the state, the participation of women remains relatively low in some sectors. The tourism industry, surprisingly, is one of them. “It is very true,” says Geethu Mohandas, a Kochi-based tour operator. “The number of women in the service sector of the industry is coming up. But that growth is primarily in the lower strata of the workforce. We are yet to see a strong female presence in the higher strata of the power pyramid.” The reasons are many, say women who have made their mark in the industry. “When a woman decides to turn entrepreneur or become a tour guide or operator, she faces a lot of hurdles,” says Thiruvanantrhapuram-based Jayasree Vikraman, who runs a travel agency.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to her, the system is not yet as woman-friendly as one would expect it to be. She stops short of calling it unconscious bias. “I had smooth sailing when I got into the tourism industry, thanks to my father, who had paved the way for me,” she adds. “He had established the travel agency that I run today. It was already running smoothly before I took charge, after his death. But, if I had tried to start from scratch, I would have faced a lot of problems.” ‘Be bold in decisions, actions’ Jayasree believes the lack of desired systemic, societal and familial support in the initial stage discourages women from entering and excelling in the tourism industry. Geethu echoes similar views. “That’s the nature of the industry. And there are misconceptions,” she says. “For instance, the family of the woman, who is keen to start a travel venture or take up a tourism-related job, is likely to have inhibitions. Most such families will discourage her.” Glass ceilings, however, can be shattered with determination and courage to take adversities head-on, says homemaker-turned-entrepreneur Renu Aniyan, who has been running a heritage homestay at Nilambur in Malappuram for the past 16 years. Notably, the 64-year-old was adjudged the best woman entrepreneur by the Kerala Homestay and Tourism Society (K-HATS), which recently held its annual conference in Kochi. River rafting training session for women tourism professionals “I still remember the days when I broached the idea of starting a homestay. My husband asked me what was the necessity,” she says. “However, once the venture took off, he was thrilled about it.” Renu urges women to be bold in taking decisions and actions. “Such an approach would eventually work in her favour,” she adds. “I earn about `1 lakh a month, and I am pretty content with that.” Renu notes that, despite a welcome rise in women entrepreneurs in the hospitality sector, one does not see many women in roles such as tour guides. This, she adds, is an area to explore. Rajesh P R, a tour guide, agrees. “Kerala has a healthy male-female ratio in terms of demographics. That, however, is not reflected in the industry,” he says. “Much needs to be done when it comes to gender equality in the tourism industry. Even today, we don’t find many women taxi drivers, guides or tour managers. The number of women in the industry is not at par with what is expected. A change in this direction is the need of the hour.” Rajesh, however, believes the tourism department is currently taking the right steps as part of its Responsible Tourism Mission. ‘Women Friendly Tourism’ project Indeed, the Responsible Tourism Mission has launched a special project called ‘Women Friendly Tourism’ that aims to empower women and also highlight that Kerala is a safe destination for female travellers. Rupesh Kumar K, the state coordinator of the Responsible Tourism Mission, says the project will create a network of female-oriented tourism centres and a network of women’s units. “Through this project, the mission will ensure and promote safe and hygienic destinations to encourage more women travellers,” he adds. “We are witnessing a boom in women’s travel – solo and groups. Through the ‘Women Friendly Tourism’ initiative, Kerala will ensure its destinations are truly women-friendly.” This would also encourage more women to engage in tourism-related activities, he notes. “Kerala has always implemented revolutionary models in the field of tourism – like village experiential tourism packages, experiential stay packages, participatory tourism development projects like Pepper, etc. The ‘Women Friendly Tourism Initiative’ project is also a revolutionary model,” says Rupesh. The mission, he adds, has been carrying out various activities to increase the participation of women. “As part of this, units running exclusive women’s tours have been registered with us. Similarly, the mission runs verticals such as women-led homestays and souvenir units,” Rupesh explains. “The state government targets 10,000 women-led enterprises linked to female-friendly tourism projects.” Work is in progress, he adds. “The project aims to provide employment to 30,000 people and promote women-friendly travel. More than 1,000 women have already registered with the RT mission,” notes Rupesh. “Women will manage all the components of packages, such as travel, accommodation, food, and sightseeing. Opportunities will open up in the fields of guides, tour operators, drivers, homestays, and restaurants. We are taking steps to create a women-friendly tourism network.” Currently, about 70% (16,660) of the units registered under the Responsible Tourism Mission are owned or led by women. “All these units can be included in the network,” says Rupesh. “The mission is also planning to launch new initiatives by including women who conduct women-friendly trips. We aim to complete the project by March 31 next year, and make Kerala a fully women-friendly tourism destination.”