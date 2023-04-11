Speculation rife over PM Modi opening Water Metro on April 25

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With Narendra Modi arriving in Kochi on April 25 to attend ‘Yuvam’, a youth conference organised by Vibrant Youth for Modifying Kerala (VYMK), speculation is rife the Prime Minister will take time out to launch the much-delayed Water Metro the same day.

The Water Metro service between High Court and Vypeen is expected to be the first to be inaugurated. Though officials of Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL), which is implementing the service, are tight-lipped about the plan, sources say that apart from the youth summit the PM is scheduled to attend other functions. “It can only be confirmed once we get the schedule and official message from the state government,” said a source.

Though facilities on the High Court-Bolgatty-Vypeen stretch were readied at least five months ago, the reason for the delay in launch is unclear. Sources had previously said this was due to the non-confirmation from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), after Modi expressed his desire to launch the service.

KMRL managing director Loknath Behera said he has not received any official word from the state government regarding the launch of the service coinciding with the PM’s visit on April 25. “Since it’s a state government project, they have to take a call on the launch.

These are matters beyond my control, and I have not received any official intimation,” said Behera. Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) had delivered the first set of seven boats for the Water Metro last year. There is a general sense of anticipation for the first-of-its-kind service, which received accolades when global experts conducted a preview ride on the fully air-conditioned boats.

There is, however, still uncertainty over the Kakkanad-Vyttila route though the terminals are ready. Work on the terminals at Cheranalloor, Eloor and Chittoor is nearing completion, while it is ongoing in Fort Kochi and Mattancherry.

The `747 crore Water Metro project includes a total of 36 terminals, with 15 identified routes, connecting 10 islands along a network that spans 78km. When fully operational, more than 100,000 islanders are expected to benefit from the service.

