Water Metro: Kerala High Court seeks KMRL’s view on petition alleging delay

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday directed Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) to file a statement in response to a petition against the delay in launching the Water Metro service.

The petitioner– Francis Manjooran of Vyttila – alleged that the inaction of KMRL is leading to a loss of crores of rupees without benefitting the public. The court will consider the case on May 24. T B Mini, counsel for the petitioner, pointed out that the project envisages the development of 15 identified routes, connecting 10 islands along a network of routes that span 78km with a fleet of 78 fast, electrically propelled hybrid ferries plying to 36 jetties.

Now seven AC electric boats, six terminals and systems worth hundreds of crores have been lying idle for nearly a year. Six trial services are being operated on the High Court-Vypeen and Vyttila-Kakkanad routes daily, from 1pm to 6pm, in order to ensure the boats do not develop issues from disuse.

More than Rs 21 lakh is spent every month towards payment of salaries for about 100 employees. The KMRL is duty-bound to open the Water Metro to the public immediately, the petitioner said.

