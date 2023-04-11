Home Cities Kochi

Water Metro: Kerala High Court seeks KMRL’s view on petition alleging delay

The petitioner– Francis Manjooran of Vyttila – alleged that the inaction of KMRL is leading to a loss of crores of rupees without benefitting the public.

Published: 11th April 2023 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2023 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kerala High Court on Monday directed Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) to file a statement in response to a petition against the delay in launching the Water Metro service. 

The petitioner– Francis Manjooran of Vyttila – alleged that the inaction of KMRL is leading to a loss of crores of rupees without benefitting the public. The court will consider the case on May 24. T B Mini, counsel for the petitioner, pointed out that the project envisages the development of 15 identified routes, connecting 10 islands along a network of routes that span 78km with a fleet of 78 fast, electrically propelled hybrid ferries plying to 36 jetties. 

Now seven AC electric boats, six terminals and systems worth hundreds of crores have been lying idle for nearly a year. Six trial services are being operated on the High Court-Vypeen and Vyttila-Kakkanad routes daily, from 1pm to 6pm, in order to ensure the boats do not develop issues from disuse. 

More than Rs 21 lakh is spent every month towards payment of salaries for about 100 employees. The KMRL is duty-bound to open the Water Metro to the public immediately, the petitioner said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KMRL Kerala High Court
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
Degree not important, it is a matter of false poll affidavit: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
For representational purpose
Sharp rise in synthetic drug abuse in Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to Bandipur Tiger Reserve, in Chamarajnagar district. (Photo | PTI)
Did security drill scare away tigers ahead of PM Modi’s safari?
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Gujarat coastline shrinks due to climate change

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp