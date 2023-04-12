Home Cities Kochi

Aster Medcity in Kochi joins city marathon, pledges fund for childcare

Farhan Yasin, regional director of the Kerala cluster of Aster India, said it is a unique opportunity for the hospital.

Published: 12th April 2023 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only( Photo | Pexels)

Image used for representational purposes only( Photo | Pexels)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Aster Medcity has been announced as the medical partner for the first edition of the Federal Bank Kochi Marathon, organised by CleoSportz. Dr Johnson K Varghese, head of emergency medicine at Aster Medcity, has been designated as the official medical director of the event to be held on May 1.  

Farhan Yasin, regional director of the Kerala cluster of Aster India, said it is a unique opportunity for the hospital. He urged Keralites to register for the event and participate in large numbers, spreading the message of making the state a healthier place to live.  

“To ensure the race day is a completely casualty-free event, we will work closely with the organisers, CleoSportz, and come up with an elaborate plan that constitutes a medical base camp at the holding area and sub-medical stations at various locations for all race categories,” he added.  

For every finisher in the marathon, Aster DM Foundation has pledged to contribute a fund towards critical surgery for children. 

To register, visit www.kochimarathon.in

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aster Medcity
India Matters
Bathinda military station in Punjab where a firing incident took place, Wednesday morning, April 12, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Four killed in firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 7,830 new COVID-19 cases, highest in over 7 months
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka polls: Denied ticket, former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi quits BJP
Congress leader Sachin Pilot sits on a hunger strike against the alleged corruption during previous BJP government in Rajasthan, at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Pilot in Delhi day after fast seeking action against Vasundhara Raje government graft

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp