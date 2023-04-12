Aster Medcity in Kochi joins city marathon, pledges fund for childcare

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Aster Medcity has been announced as the medical partner for the first edition of the Federal Bank Kochi Marathon, organised by CleoSportz. Dr Johnson K Varghese, head of emergency medicine at Aster Medcity, has been designated as the official medical director of the event to be held on May 1.

Farhan Yasin, regional director of the Kerala cluster of Aster India, said it is a unique opportunity for the hospital. He urged Keralites to register for the event and participate in large numbers, spreading the message of making the state a healthier place to live.

“To ensure the race day is a completely casualty-free event, we will work closely with the organisers, CleoSportz, and come up with an elaborate plan that constitutes a medical base camp at the holding area and sub-medical stations at various locations for all race categories,” he added.

For every finisher in the marathon, Aster DM Foundation has pledged to contribute a fund towards critical surgery for children.

To register, visit www.kochimarathon.in

