Building a future: Mattancherry's Ismail Warehouse hosts unique exhibition of architectural designs

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  An exhibition of a different kind is being organised in Kochi with architectural works by over 200 students from the Seed: APJ Abdul Kalam School of Environmental Design. Curated by Kerala Lalitha Kala Academy Chairman Murali Cheeroth, the Ismail Warehouse at Jew Town Road in Mattancherry sports a different look.

Models of buildings, artistically created, thoughtfully researched, and sparked by imagination while rooted in very real societal issues strike a chord with any visitor. More than an academic project, new design ideas of the young get an artistic release here.

“These works reflect clarity of thought that resonates with urban design and the environment while adhering to the framework of architecture and the ever-changing world of design. From conceptual space to concrete structures, these architectural designs have a critical role to play in the modern world, and the exhibition further reaffirms this vision,” says the curator.    

The huge 500 square feet bamboo pavilion, one of the main highlights here, is created as part of the exhibition through a six-day workshop. Rajasekaran C Menon, academic chair of the school, points out bamboo has huge potential in Kerala as an environmentally friendly and sustainable building material. That is the idea behind this bamboo pavilion, connected by steel cables.

There are no pillars at the apex as it is fixed using a cantilever. He adds that this is not just a work of art, but it exposes the useful possibilities of bamboo too. The workshop was led by Thumb Impressions Collaborative, Ahmedabad, which works for creating sustainable buildings. Another work here, colourful in all its senses, highlights the message of gender parity and diversity. Around 20 students trained under transgender artists Kanchana, Varsha, Nandina and Purnima painted the 750-square feet mural.

These artists are part of the Bengaluru-based Aravani Art Project, which works for the transgender community. This mural proclaims that the variety of colours is a declaration of diversity at first glance.
Along with these, around two hundred architectural works are also on display. The exhibition will conclude on April 12.

