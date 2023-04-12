Home Cities Kochi

Five held in Kochi for extorting money from youth

They then stole his money, mobile phone, and ATM card.

Published: 12th April 2023 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Crime, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Five persons, including a couple, were arrested on Tuesday on charges of extorting money from a young man after assaulting and capturing his naked video in an alleged case of honey trap.

The suspects, Muthukumar,  30, from Tamil Nadu, Tenkashi, who lives near Ponnarimangalam PHC in Mulavukad, his wife Anju, 28, Mary, 22, from Palarivattam (Anju’s sister), Ashique, 26, from Vennala (Mary’s friend), and Ashique’s wife Shahana, 23, and Arun, 26, from Mattanchery, were arrested by police.

Anju, the main accused, befriended a young man from Thammanam at a church in Kakkanad and invited him to her rented house in Mulavukad, pretending to be in love with him. Once he arrived, Anju took a nude video of the man and, along with her friends, assaulted him.

They then stole his money, mobile phone, and ATM card. The man reported the incident to the police after the suspects demanded more money and threatened to share the video on social media. 

Extortion Honey trap
Comments

