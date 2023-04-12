Several roads in city have become ‘mini Brahmapuram’: Kerala High Court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Coming down heavily on the lapses in the waste management system in the city, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday observed that several roads in Kochi have become ‘mini Brahmapuram’ dumpyards.

A Division Bench headed by Justice S V Bhatti orally observed: “After several days, I went out for a walk the other day. Heaps of plastic waste and non-biodegradable waste could be seen on roadside. People have now converted a park near my house into a waste dump site. The other day I went to my brother judge’s house. On the way, I could see heaps of waste on both sides. The road was converted into a mini-Brahmapuram.”

The court directed the authorities to take stringent action against the violators. “Just capture the photo of the vehicle from which waste is being thrown out and initiate action as per law,” said the court.

The corporation secretary submitted that the corporation is collecting between 210 and 230 tonnes of biodegradable waste every day.

Rs 50.77 lakh fine imposed

Corporation started non-biodegradable waste collection from April 4

Till April 10, 591.68 tonnes of non-biodegradable waste was collected, of which only 1.15 tonne was segregated

2,900 notices have been issued to people for dumping waste in public places and imposed a fine of Rs 50.77 lakh

