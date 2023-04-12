The dunky - dory man: Deepak P Babu, a basketball fanatic in Kochi

George Michael By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Deepak P Babu is a hardcore basketball fanatic, a sporting evangelist of sorts. For the 36-year-old, basketball is not just a game; it’s a way of life. Having dedicated his life to the promotion of the sport in Kerala, he has been organising national-level basketball tournaments and giving his all to make the sport more accessible and widely loved.

“I’m not a good husband and never was a good son. But, when it comes to basketball, no one will ever say I haven’t put my soul into it,” laughs Deepak, an Alappuzha native currently based in Kochi.

Growing up in Mavelikkara, Deepak had limited options to pursue his passion for basketball. It wasn’t until college that he started to immerse himself in the game.

“Though I wasn’t a member of the college basketball team, I used to travel with them every time they went to a tournament. I paid for every trip by myself. I would be there, religiously,” he recalls.

“I got a lot of joy just by watching them play, even practice sessions. Basketball madness took over me by then.”

After college, Deepak was diagnosed with ulcerative pancolitis, a condition that left him bedridden for almost a year. It was a challenging time for Deepak, who used to lead a sporty lifestyle. After battling the debilitating condition, Deepak decided to prioritise his happiness and pursue his passions. Convincing his parents, he moved to a small room near a hospital in Kochi to live the life of a baller once again. Deepak started playing basketball with anyone who would play with him. He fell in love with Kochi, which he saw as having great potential for basketball.

From obscurity

In 2018, Deepak started his mission to bring basketball out of the “niche bracket”. “I wanted to create a culture of ball,” he says. Deepak and a few friends renovated a rundown court owned by Don Bosco Cultural Centre in Vennala. They started off by painting an impressive mural of Argentinian basketball legend Manu Ginobili in the middle of the court.

“We pooled in money and funded the whole renovation project ourselves, from the paintings on the walls to the hoops and cour,” says Deepak. Notably, the court got recognition from the NBA, which featured it on its official page. Today, one can see wall paintings of several NBA stars here, including Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. Motivational quotes add to the energy of the sport.

As a former captain of the Indian women’s basketball team, Raja Priyadarshini says: “The DonBosco court has a different vibe. Playing there is a unique feeling, which I have never experienced anywhere else in my 15-year sporting career.”

Deepak’s next mission was to conduct a national basketball tournament “right here on this court”. He shared his desire with the 15-member Arena Community basketball enthusiasts’ group that grew around the Don Bosco court. The community members backed him. Thus was born the Arena National Basketball Tournament in 2020.

“The first tournament was hard, we did not have any sponsors. It was just us, some crazy basketball buffs who did not even have a proper job, who fully funded it,” says Deepak. “It was during this time I realised that if something gives us an immeasurable amount of joy, then giving something back to it is something we were supposed to do.”

Straight out of passion

It was also during this time that Deepak started documenting basketball matches all over South India through his Insta page ‘StraightOutOfIndia’. “I started doing this because I wanted to highlight the Indian basketball community, the talents and achievements in the most organic way possible. I wanted to let people know the potential of basketball in India,” says Deepak.

His efforts have started bearing fruit. The Don Bosco court sees people — from school students to office goers and homemakers — coming to check out their skills with basketball. Two weeks ago, a basketball tournament and dunking competition were held here.

Former Indian national team star Subash Shenoy is all praise for Deepak and his gang. “The Don Bosco community exudes real passion for basketball,” he says. “The things they, especially Deepak, have been doing for the sport is something really special.”

“To show the matches and the players, most of whom come from very dire financial situations, all for the love of the game... That is what makes me continue my travels for every tournament,” says Deepak.

He travels to 14 states in India, documenting every match, providing live telecasts, and sharing the game with the masses all for relatively no income.

“What is important is the moments in the court. Maybe in five years, the game will be popular like football or cricket in our country,” he says. Deepak, meanwhile, is thrilled with the progress Arena has been making, the players he moulded. “Currently, 24 children have joined our summer camp. Well, this is exactly what I wanted,” he beams.

