From April 30, Brahmapuram will only take corporation’s biowaste

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of tightening the waste management system in Ernakulam, it has been decided not to move the biodegradable waste from local bodies other than Kochi corporation to the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant after April 30.

Local bodies, including Aluva, Angamaly, Thrikkakkara, Thripunithura, and Kalamassery municipalities, and Cheranalloor, Kumbalangi, and Vadavucode-Puthencruz panchayats, have been directed to examine other alternatives.

The decision was taken at an review meeting chaired by Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh and Industries Minister P Rajeeve on Wednesday. The online meeting also evaluated the progress of the action plan submitted to the Kerala High Court for the efficient and complete implementation of waste management activities.

Members of local bodies were instructed to visit households, organisations, and institutions to convince them of the legal necessity of implementing a waste management programme. The ministers also suggested that houses and organisations without proper waste disposal systems be identified and further steps taken.

In the coming days, a widespread awareness campaign should be organised under the leadership of councillors. The meeting also assessed that such campaigns are efficiently carried out in Maradu, Thripunithura, Kothamangalam, and Eloor municipalities.

Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Ltd will examine the possibility of one-time disposal of piled-up non-biodegradable waste along city roads ahead of the monsoon. Police patrolling should be strengthened, and fines should be imposed on those found littering in public places. It was also decided to seize vehicles that dump waste illegally.

Under the leadership of the Suchitwa Mission, awareness activities, such as exhibitions and marketing fairs, on waste management must be organised before April 30. More CCTV cameras must be installed in the city to monitor littering. A meeting should be convened with people’s representatives and Haritha Karma Sena workers at the block level to provide training to the public.

MLAs T J Vinod, K Babu, P V Sreenijin, Eldhose Kunnappilly, Kochi mayor M Anilkumar, additional chief secretary Sarada Muraleedharan, district collector N S K Umesh, municipal presidents, secretaries, and other district-level officials participated in the meeting.

CORP COLLECTS L54L FINE FROM WASTE-NORM VIOLATORS

Kochi: Kochi corporation has levied I54 lakh in fine in a month for violations of waste management guidelines. The inspections -- of households, organisations and public places -- were conducted as part of intensifying waste management activities within the corporation. This was revealed at a review meeting chaired by LSG Minister M B Rajesh and Industries Minister P Rajeeve on Wednesday. In addition to the I54 lakh in penalties, two squads formed at the district level collected I2.84 lakh from violators during inspections in various local bodies in Ernakulam

KOCHI: As part of tightening the waste management system in Ernakulam, it has been decided not to move the biodegradable waste from local bodies other than Kochi corporation to the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant after April 30. Local bodies, including Aluva, Angamaly, Thrikkakkara, Thripunithura, and Kalamassery municipalities, and Cheranalloor, Kumbalangi, and Vadavucode-Puthencruz panchayats, have been directed to examine other alternatives. The decision was taken at an review meeting chaired by Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh and Industries Minister P Rajeeve on Wednesday. The online meeting also evaluated the progress of the action plan submitted to the Kerala High Court for the efficient and complete implementation of waste management activities.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Members of local bodies were instructed to visit households, organisations, and institutions to convince them of the legal necessity of implementing a waste management programme. The ministers also suggested that houses and organisations without proper waste disposal systems be identified and further steps taken. In the coming days, a widespread awareness campaign should be organised under the leadership of councillors. The meeting also assessed that such campaigns are efficiently carried out in Maradu, Thripunithura, Kothamangalam, and Eloor municipalities. Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Ltd will examine the possibility of one-time disposal of piled-up non-biodegradable waste along city roads ahead of the monsoon. Police patrolling should be strengthened, and fines should be imposed on those found littering in public places. It was also decided to seize vehicles that dump waste illegally. Under the leadership of the Suchitwa Mission, awareness activities, such as exhibitions and marketing fairs, on waste management must be organised before April 30. More CCTV cameras must be installed in the city to monitor littering. A meeting should be convened with people’s representatives and Haritha Karma Sena workers at the block level to provide training to the public. MLAs T J Vinod, K Babu, P V Sreenijin, Eldhose Kunnappilly, Kochi mayor M Anilkumar, additional chief secretary Sarada Muraleedharan, district collector N S K Umesh, municipal presidents, secretaries, and other district-level officials participated in the meeting. CORP COLLECTS L54L FINE FROM WASTE-NORM VIOLATORS Kochi: Kochi corporation has levied I54 lakh in fine in a month for violations of waste management guidelines. The inspections -- of households, organisations and public places -- were conducted as part of intensifying waste management activities within the corporation. This was revealed at a review meeting chaired by LSG Minister M B Rajesh and Industries Minister P Rajeeve on Wednesday. In addition to the I54 lakh in penalties, two squads formed at the district level collected I2.84 lakh from violators during inspections in various local bodies in Ernakulam