Two arrested in connection with seizure of 174kg of ganja at Palluruthy in Kerala

It was on last Friday that a police team seized the large consignment of ganja from Palluruthy.

Published: 13th April 2023 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2023 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Palluruthy police on Wednesday arrested two persons in connection with the seizure of 174 kg of ganja from a car parked at Palluruthy. 

The arrested persons were identified as Sajeer, 39, of Rameshwaram, Palluruthy, and Shameer, 40, of Edakochi.

It was on last Friday that a police team seized the large consignment of ganja from Palluruthy. The car is owned by a vehicle rental service in Palluruthy. 

“Based on footage recovered from CCTV cameras nearby, we could identify Sajeer and Shameer who were members of a group which brought ganja in bulk quantities from other states for sale in the city. After the seizure, both accused were absconding. But we could trace and arrest them,” Manoj M, SHO Palluruthy, said.

Police probe found that the ganja was abandoned by a gang that was caught with drugs from Ambalamedu last week. “The car in which 174 kg of ganja was found was first parked at a house in Ambalamedu. However, when the gang was busted, the other members of the gang shifted the vehicle to Palluruthy. The key accused in the case is still absconding and his arrest is vital to get all details of the ganja supplying network,” he said.

The car was taken on rent by a Kadavanthra native in the last week of March. As the car was not returned even after 10 days, the owners checked the GPS fixed on the vehicle and found that it was parked in Palluruthy.

It was following the information from the car rental service company that the vehicle was checked by police and the huge quantity of ganja recovered.

