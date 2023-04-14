Home Cities Kochi

BJP demands ED inquiry into dealings of Zonta Infratech

The windrows composting plant has sunken in to the marshy flood plain of river Kadambrayar. Black leachate emitting foul smell has polluted groundwater and the river.

Published: 14th April 2023 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2023 11:53 AM

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Alleging that the controversial company  Zonta Infratech has defrauded many states in the country in the name of waste management, the BJP on Thursday demanded an Enforcement Directorate (ED) inquiry into the dealings of the firm. Former Union minister and BJP Kerala Prabhari, Prakash Javadekar, who visited Brahmapuram dumpyard along with a team of party leaders, alleged that the waste management contract is a close and shut case of corruption and has caused serious damage to the environment. 

“We visited Brahmapuram 42 days after the fire outbreak and were surprised to see that there was no waste treatment plant present. The windrows composting plant has sunken into the marshy flood plain of river Kadambrayar. Black leachate emitting foul smell has polluted groundwater and the river. There is no system of leachate collection and proper treatment,” Javadekar told reporters in Kochi.

“The water from the river is supplied to nearby towns, villages, export processing zone, Smart City and Infopark. People are suffering. This is utter disregard of the municipal solid waste management rules and is a monumental failure of the state government,” he said.

