Fisherman hit by stray bullet off Fort Kochi, police yet to charge anyone

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After seven months of probe, the police are yet to make a breakthrough in the case of a fisherman being hit by a stray bullet off Fort Kochi. Some allege that the police are not actively pursuing the culprit.

Despite hinting at the involvement of Navy officers and questioning over 77 officers who were at the firing range during the time of the accident, the police have not yet charged anyone with the offence.

The investigation has been waiting for a report from the Forensic Science Lab in Thiruvananthapuram, which is expected to help identify the culprit responsible for injuring Sebastian, a 70-year-old resident of Maneechira, Pallithode, near Chellanam, who suffered an injury to his earlobe after being hit by a bullet nearly two kilometres off INS Dronacharya in Fort Kochi.

“A bullet was also recovered from the boat that was fired from the INS Dronacharya. But still, the police are waiting for the ballistic examination report to find the culprit. How long will it take to get a report? We suspect that the police and Navy are working hand in hand to settle the case,” alleged a fisherman requesting anonymity.

“As per the news reports, the police have taken the statements of over 70 officers in connection with the crime. Even the bullet recovered from the boat was from an INSAS rifle. While the circumstantial evidence is against the Navy officers, why is the police intentionally delaying the investigation?” added the fisherman.

However, the investigation officer told TNIE that the ballistic examination result is crucial in reaching a conclusion. “Normally, the report may take more than six months to complete. Once we get the report from the FSL, the investigation will resume. We have also submitted a priority letter to speed up the examination,” said the investigation officer. Meanwhile, it is learned that the Navy has approached the police to return 12 INSAS rifles.

KOCHI: After seven months of probe, the police are yet to make a breakthrough in the case of a fisherman being hit by a stray bullet off Fort Kochi. Some allege that the police are not actively pursuing the culprit. Despite hinting at the involvement of Navy officers and questioning over 77 officers who were at the firing range during the time of the accident, the police have not yet charged anyone with the offence. The investigation has been waiting for a report from the Forensic Science Lab in Thiruvananthapuram, which is expected to help identify the culprit responsible for injuring Sebastian, a 70-year-old resident of Maneechira, Pallithode, near Chellanam, who suffered an injury to his earlobe after being hit by a bullet nearly two kilometres off INS Dronacharya in Fort Kochi. “A bullet was also recovered from the boat that was fired from the INS Dronacharya. But still, the police are waiting for the ballistic examination report to find the culprit. How long will it take to get a report? We suspect that the police and Navy are working hand in hand to settle the case,” alleged a fisherman requesting anonymity.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “As per the news reports, the police have taken the statements of over 70 officers in connection with the crime. Even the bullet recovered from the boat was from an INSAS rifle. While the circumstantial evidence is against the Navy officers, why is the police intentionally delaying the investigation?” added the fisherman. However, the investigation officer told TNIE that the ballistic examination result is crucial in reaching a conclusion. “Normally, the report may take more than six months to complete. Once we get the report from the FSL, the investigation will resume. We have also submitted a priority letter to speed up the examination,” said the investigation officer. Meanwhile, it is learned that the Navy has approached the police to return 12 INSAS rifles.