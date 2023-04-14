Home Cities Kochi

Latin Church mouthpiece flays Mar Alencherry’s statement

The publication criticised the Cardinal’s statement that Christian persecution has been a perennial feature in India.

Published: 14th April 2023 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2023 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Images used for representational purposes only (EPS | Naveen Kumar)

Images used for representational purposes only (EPS | Naveen Kumar)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Criticising Syro-Malabar Major Archbishop Cardinal Mar George Alencherry’s statement that Christians feel secure in India, the official mouthpiece of Kerala Latin Catholic Church ‘Jeevanadam’ said the ground reality was different, and Christians are still being persecuted in the country.

“The statements and actions of some of the Bishops, not only of the Catholic Church but also of other Churches, might be misconstrued and celebrated by some as a change in political leanings of the Christian community in Kerala,” said the editorial published in the April 13 edition of the magazine.

It pointed out that different Christian groups converged in New Delhi on February 20 to protest the atrocities being committed on the community all over the country. 

In an article published next to the editorial, the mouthpiece also tried to enlighten the faithful on the pitfalls of going over to the BJP’s side. “Narendra Modi is a person who wears a mask, and that’s the reason why the Bishops have been told not to cross over to the BJP again and again,” the article said. 

Meanwhile, Sathyadeepam, a weekly published by the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly, in its forthcoming edition too criticised Alencherry’s statement. The editorial said, “The statement turned out to be an obvious praise of the Narendra Modi-led government. The Cardinal hails the prime minister as a victorious leader and claims that the BJP is getting more acceptability in the state,” said the editorial.

The publication criticised the Cardinal’s statement that Christian persecution has been a perennial feature in India. The statement oversimplifies the present-day difficulties being faced by Christians in the country, the editorial said and expressed the view that the Cardinal might have forgotten a protest in Delhi recently by different Christian groups against atrocities on Christians.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mar Alencherry Syro-Malabar Major Archbishop Kerala Latin Catholic Church
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'What a disgrace': Tharoor on removal of Maulana Azad references from NCERT textbook
A view of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Admin disallows Jumat-ul-Vida prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar
A rally against AFSPA in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | EPS)
Centre refuses to prosecute 30 Army men over Nagaland civilian killings
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Former Karnataka deputy CM Savadi, denied ticket by BJP, meets Congress leaders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp