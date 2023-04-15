Govt office timings maintained by destinations turning bane for tourists

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: When is the right time to go sightseeing? If a person goes by the timings notified at the destinations managed by the state government’s tourism department, then it would be between 9 am to 5 pm. Any later, you might be shooed out most probably by the police. The reason? Safety!! The issue has become a topic of discussion among tourism groups.

“Isn’t it ironic?” asks Pradeep Murthy of Muddy Boots in Wayanad. “On one hand, the state government is promoting safe and hygienic tourism destinations for women, and on the other, it is sending the wrong message by enforcing the 9 to 5 rule at tourist destinations,” he says. Travellers and people associated with the tourism industry point out that the problem becomes more acute in places like Wayanad, Idukki, and similar destinations.

“A customer or tourist will not find any issues when visiting Ernakulam or Thiruvananthapuram. In these places, there are other entertainment options available when night falls, such as cinemas or malls. However, in places like Wayanad, the attraction is natural beauty, which cannot be enjoyed when the sun is at its peak, particularly during the summer season,” says Pradeep. According to tourists and tour operators, these facilities have turned into ones providing employment opportunities rather than entertainment opportunities for visitors.

“Tourism cannot be managed on a 9 to 5 schedule,” says Mathew Joseph of Pepper Tours. He explains, “Take the example of the Vagamon Meadows, which are more famously known as Muttakunnu or the Barren Hills. Earlier, these hills were open to all. Now, entry is allowed by ticket only, even though the best time to visit is between 5 pm and 7 pm. The place becomes off-limits after 5 pm because it’s outside government employee working hours!!”

“Who would go to Muttakunnu between 9 am and 5 pm?” he asks. “All this is happening because rules and policies are being made without taking feedback from those who are directly affected. This is not how one promotes tourism,” says Mathew.

Pradeep speaks about an incident that occurred at his establishment, emphasizing the severity of the situation.” A few months ago, the local police directed us to stop allowing tourists on our zipline facility after 5 pm. We were told that we need to close the facility by 5 pm since the government “tourist places” close at 5 pm. It took an intervention by the SP to set the records straight and get them to back off since our facility is private and not bound by government timings,” he says.

Pradeep suggests a solution: “This issue can be mitigated by following the shift pattern. The tourism department is employing people on a contract basis, so this solution is possible. It will not only make tourists happy but also bring more revenue into the state government’s cash-strapped coffers.”

Meanwhile, according to Tourism Director P B Nooh, the department is working to address the problem. “We have already begun working on it. In Thiruvananthapuram, we are extending the working hours of tourism sites at Kanakakkunnu, Akkulam, and Veli from next month,” says Nooh.

KOCHI: When is the right time to go sightseeing? If a person goes by the timings notified at the destinations managed by the state government’s tourism department, then it would be between 9 am to 5 pm. Any later, you might be shooed out most probably by the police. The reason? Safety!! The issue has become a topic of discussion among tourism groups. “Isn’t it ironic?” asks Pradeep Murthy of Muddy Boots in Wayanad. “On one hand, the state government is promoting safe and hygienic tourism destinations for women, and on the other, it is sending the wrong message by enforcing the 9 to 5 rule at tourist destinations,” he says. Travellers and people associated with the tourism industry point out that the problem becomes more acute in places like Wayanad, Idukki, and similar destinations. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “A customer or tourist will not find any issues when visiting Ernakulam or Thiruvananthapuram. In these places, there are other entertainment options available when night falls, such as cinemas or malls. However, in places like Wayanad, the attraction is natural beauty, which cannot be enjoyed when the sun is at its peak, particularly during the summer season,” says Pradeep. According to tourists and tour operators, these facilities have turned into ones providing employment opportunities rather than entertainment opportunities for visitors. “Tourism cannot be managed on a 9 to 5 schedule,” says Mathew Joseph of Pepper Tours. He explains, “Take the example of the Vagamon Meadows, which are more famously known as Muttakunnu or the Barren Hills. Earlier, these hills were open to all. Now, entry is allowed by ticket only, even though the best time to visit is between 5 pm and 7 pm. The place becomes off-limits after 5 pm because it’s outside government employee working hours!!” “Who would go to Muttakunnu between 9 am and 5 pm?” he asks. “All this is happening because rules and policies are being made without taking feedback from those who are directly affected. This is not how one promotes tourism,” says Mathew. Pradeep speaks about an incident that occurred at his establishment, emphasizing the severity of the situation.” A few months ago, the local police directed us to stop allowing tourists on our zipline facility after 5 pm. We were told that we need to close the facility by 5 pm since the government “tourist places” close at 5 pm. It took an intervention by the SP to set the records straight and get them to back off since our facility is private and not bound by government timings,” he says. Pradeep suggests a solution: “This issue can be mitigated by following the shift pattern. The tourism department is employing people on a contract basis, so this solution is possible. It will not only make tourists happy but also bring more revenue into the state government’s cash-strapped coffers.” Meanwhile, according to Tourism Director P B Nooh, the department is working to address the problem. “We have already begun working on it. In Thiruvananthapuram, we are extending the working hours of tourism sites at Kanakakkunnu, Akkulam, and Veli from next month,” says Nooh.