Home Cities Kochi

Govt office timings maintained by destinations turning bane for tourists

The tourism department  is employing people on a contract basis, so this solution is possible.

Published: 15th April 2023 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2023 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only

Image used for representational purposes only

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: When is the right time to go sightseeing? If a person goes by the timings notified at the destinations managed by the state government’s tourism department, then it would be between 9 am to 5 pm. Any later, you might be shooed out most probably by the police. The reason? Safety!! The issue has become a topic of discussion among tourism groups.

“Isn’t it ironic?” asks Pradeep Murthy of Muddy Boots in Wayanad. “On one hand, the state government is promoting safe and hygienic tourism destinations for women, and on the other, it is sending the wrong message by enforcing the 9 to 5 rule at tourist destinations,” he says. Travellers and people associated with the tourism industry point out that the problem becomes more acute in places like Wayanad, Idukki, and similar destinations.

“A customer or tourist will not find any issues when visiting Ernakulam or Thiruvananthapuram. In these places, there are other entertainment options available when night falls, such as cinemas or malls. However, in places like Wayanad, the attraction is natural beauty, which cannot be enjoyed when the sun is at its peak,  particularly during the summer season,” says Pradeep. According to tourists and tour operators, these facilities have turned into ones providing employment opportunities rather than entertainment opportunities for visitors.

“Tourism cannot be managed on a 9 to 5 schedule,” says Mathew Joseph of Pepper Tours. He explains, “Take the example of the Vagamon Meadows, which are more famously known as Muttakunnu or the Barren Hills. Earlier, these hills were open to all. Now, entry is allowed by ticket only, even though the best time to visit is between 5  pm and 7 pm. The place becomes off-limits after 5 pm because it’s outside government employee working hours!!”

“Who would go to Muttakunnu between 9 am and 5 pm?” he asks. “All this is happening because rules and policies are being made without taking feedback from those who are directly affected. This is not how one promotes tourism,” says Mathew.

Pradeep speaks about an incident that occurred at his establishment, emphasizing the severity of the situation.” A few months ago, the local police directed us to stop allowing tourists on our zipline facility after 5 pm. We were told that we need to close the facility by 5 pm since the government “tourist places” close at 5 pm. It took an intervention by the SP to set the records straight and get them to back off since our facility is private and not bound by government timings,” he says.

Pradeep suggests a solution: “This issue can be mitigated by following the shift pattern. The tourism department is employing people on a contract basis, so this solution is possible. It will not only make tourists happy but also bring more revenue into the state government’s  cash-strapped coffers.”

Meanwhile, according to Tourism Director P B Nooh, the department is working to address the problem. “We have already begun working on it. In Thiruvananthapuram,  we are extending the working hours of tourism sites at Kanakakkunnu, Akkulam, and Veli from next month,” says Nooh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tourist
India Matters
Security personnel before a flag march in Odisha's Sambalpur.(Photo | ANI Twitter)
Hanuman Jayanti violence: Curfew imposed in six police station areas of Odisha’s Sambalpur
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India adds 10,753 fresh cases, active infections at 53,720
Rescue operations underway after a bus fell into a ditch in Raigad's Khopoli area. (Photo | ANI)
12 dead, 27 injured after bus falls into gorge on old Mumbai-Pune highway
Chief Justice of India, (CJI) DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Chandrachud bats for mediation as dispute resolution mechanism for individuals, govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp