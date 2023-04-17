Home Cities Kochi

Another sextortion gang busted in Kochi; two arrested

Another incident of extortion has surfaced in Kochi, with two persons, including a woman, arrested for blackmailing a doctor using compromising videos.

Published: 17th April 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Representational Image

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Another incident of extortion has surfaced in Kochi, with two persons, including a woman, arrested for blackmailing a doctor using compromising videos. The arrested were identified as Nazeema, 32, of Thammanam and Muhammad Amin, 43, of Maradu. 

In 2022, Nazeema befriended the doctor after regularly contacting him for medical advice.  “After their friendship grew into a relationship, Nazeema invited the victim to a rented house in Kadavanthra. Amin, who had hid himself in the house, videographed the intimate moments between Nazeema and the doctor on his mobile phone. Unbeknownst, the victim continued his relationship with Nazeema,” a police officer said.

Later, Amin convinced Nazeema to use the video for financial gain. They decided to blackmail the doctor. “The accused sent the video to the doctor and threatened to show it to his relatives or circulate it on social media. The doctor paid Rs 5.44 lakh demanded by them. They also took his car,” the officer said.

After lying low for a while, the duo recently approached the complainant again demanding more money. This time, instead of falling for their threats, the victim decided to approach the police. Based on his complaint, Ernakulam South police registered a case and started an investigation, following which Nazeema and Amin went hiding. 

With the assistance of the cyber cell, Amin was located and taken into custody from a house in Tripunithura. During his interrogation, he revealed Nazeema’s whereabouts. She was arrested from Thammanam. Both were remanded in judicial custody. 

“They split equally among themselves the money received from the doctor, who they planned to extort further. Our investigation has thus far not revealed the duo’s involvement in any immoral activities. But, we will continue to question them with the permission of the court,” an officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi sextortion
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital in Kamothe
20 people still hospitalised after sunstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge . (Photo | PTI)
Kharge writes to PM Modi demanding caste census, says reliable database essential for social justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp