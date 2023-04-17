Another sextortion gang busted in Kochi; two arrested

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Another incident of extortion has surfaced in Kochi, with two persons, including a woman, arrested for blackmailing a doctor using compromising videos. The arrested were identified as Nazeema, 32, of Thammanam and Muhammad Amin, 43, of Maradu.

In 2022, Nazeema befriended the doctor after regularly contacting him for medical advice. “After their friendship grew into a relationship, Nazeema invited the victim to a rented house in Kadavanthra. Amin, who had hid himself in the house, videographed the intimate moments between Nazeema and the doctor on his mobile phone. Unbeknownst, the victim continued his relationship with Nazeema,” a police officer said.

Later, Amin convinced Nazeema to use the video for financial gain. They decided to blackmail the doctor. “The accused sent the video to the doctor and threatened to show it to his relatives or circulate it on social media. The doctor paid Rs 5.44 lakh demanded by them. They also took his car,” the officer said.

After lying low for a while, the duo recently approached the complainant again demanding more money. This time, instead of falling for their threats, the victim decided to approach the police. Based on his complaint, Ernakulam South police registered a case and started an investigation, following which Nazeema and Amin went hiding.

With the assistance of the cyber cell, Amin was located and taken into custody from a house in Tripunithura. During his interrogation, he revealed Nazeema’s whereabouts. She was arrested from Thammanam. Both were remanded in judicial custody.

“They split equally among themselves the money received from the doctor, who they planned to extort further. Our investigation has thus far not revealed the duo’s involvement in any immoral activities. But, we will continue to question them with the permission of the court,” an officer said.

