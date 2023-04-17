Home Cities Kochi

Man faints, dies while climbing Malayattoor Hill in Kerala

A 36-year-old pilgrim fainted and died while ascending the Malayattoor Hill on Sunday.

Published: 17th April 2023 07:40 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  A 36-year-old pilgrim fainted and died while ascending the Malayattoor Hill on Sunday. The deceased is Manu Joseph of Karottuparayil House, Moorikkadavu, Udayagiri near Thaliparambu, Kannur. 
Manu was part of a pilgrim group that arrived to attend the ceremony held on the first Sunday after easter at the Malayattoor shrine. However, Manu fainted after reaching the peak of the hill near the shrine at around 5.30 am. 

He was soon given medical support and was shifted to Sparsham Hospital in Malayattoor where he breathed his last. However, his death was confirmed after he was shifted to a hospital in Angamaly. 

The police suspect cardiac arrest to be the cause of death. Manu’s body was shifted to Ernakulam Medical College in Kalamassery where a postmortem examination was held. The body was handed over to relatives by evening. Kalady police registered a case for unnatural death and started a probe.

