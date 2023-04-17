Home Cities Kochi

Quarry strike to halt construction sector in Kerala

According to him, there are 600 quarry units in the  state. “The new policy that the state government has brought intending to generate revenue will only lead to the doom of the units.

Published: 17th April 2023

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The construction sector in the state is likely to come to a standstill due to the unavailability of raw materials, with owners of the quarries and crushers going on an indefinite strike from midnight on Sunday objecting to the government’s new quarry policy. 

The State Quarry and Crusher Coordination Committee has written a letter to the Chief Minister highlighting the various issues plaguing the sector and calling for an urgent revision of the new policy.

“The government needs to urgently revise the latest quarry policy,” said M K Babu, general convener of the State Quarry and Crusher Coordination Committee. 

According to him, there are 600 quarry units in the  state. “The new policy that the state government has brought intending to generate revenue will only lead to the doom of the units. Surprisingly, the government thinks we will able to implement the guidelines mentioned in the policy the very next day it was released!” said Babu. The government has increased the royalty from Rs 24 per  tonne to Rs 48, he said.

“This is an increase of 100%. The security fee has been increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. This is a 400% increase!  Then comes the fine imposed on violation of the Lease Act. The fine amount has been hiked from Rs 25,000 to Rs 5 lakh. A 2,000% increase,” he said. It seems  the government is hell-bent on crushing the sector! he added. 

“The fine for over-mining has been increased from Rs 72 per tonne to Rs 240. Then comes the rule regarding the load. For a truck that has a capacity of eight tonnes, we have been directed to only fill four tonnes. Now this is detrimental to the consumer and also the tipper owners,” said Babu. According to him, the quarries have been directed to install weighbridges at their units immediately by Monday. “Six hundred weighbridges by Monday? Isn’t that unrealistic? From where are we to bring that many numbers of weigh-bridges at such short notice?” he asked.

