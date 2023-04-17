Second phase of Seaport-Airport Road project delayed for over two decades in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The second phase of the Seaport-Airport Road, which is a 14.3 km stretch from Kalamassery HMT Road to Nedumbassery airport, has been delayed for over two decades after the commencement of initial work.

The Seaport-Airport Road project covers a 25.7 km stretch from Irumpanam to the Kochi airport and has been divided into two phases. The first phase from Irumpanam to Kalamassery, covering 11.3 km, was completed in 2003.

However, the second phase has been delayed due to the deadlock on land acquisition. A review meeting was held on Thursday, chaired by Ernakulam Collector N S K Umesh and Aluva MLA Anwar Sadat, to speed up the land acquisition process for the second phase.

The meeting, held at the Collector’s chamber, also decided to complete the land acquisition process for the Purayar rail over bridge (ROB) by May 31. Land acquisition has to be completed in Choornikkara, Thrikkakara North, Aluva West, and Keezhmadu villages as part of the second phase of the road project. The field survey for the land acquisition has been completed and a draft notification on this will be published by August 16, an official release said.

The second phase was divided into three sections. HMT Road-NAD Junction to Mahilayalayam Junction Road (section A), Mahilalayam Junction to Chowara (section B), and the stretch from Chowara to Airport Road (section C). Purayar railway gate is located between Aluva and Chowara railway stations. While the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation (RBDCK) is the implementing agency of the project, the funding is provided by Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board. Kitco Ltd is the project management consultant. According to the RBDCK website, the project outlay for the NAD to Mahilayalam stretch in the second phase is Rs 437.28 crore.

