Kerala minister calls for collective participation in Kochi waste management

In the wake of the Brahmapuram fire outbreak, the government is taking strict action against violators.

KOCHI: Waste management is the biggest challenge faced by Kochi in its transformation into a modern city, Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh has said. He was speaking after inaugurating the renovation work of the Greater Cochin Development Authority’s (GCDA) Kaloor market on Monday.

“Waste management is the responsibility of the government and the corporation. However, it can achieve complete success through the participation of every resident of the city,” the minister said.

“As part of the survey conducted by the government, it was found that Kochi has 789 flats, out of which 511 do not have a proper waste management system.  In the wake of the Brahmapuram fire outbreak, the government is taking strict action against violators.

As per the rules, there must be a system for the disposal of waste at source in markets, flats, and apartments,” he added. Kaloor market is being renovated with the support of Cochin Smart Mission Ltd at an estimated cost of `5.87 crore. 

