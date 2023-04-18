Land scam case: Decree arrived at without proper trial, say petitioners 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Archdiocese Protection Committee has disputed the news that Cardinal George Alencherry has been cleared of any wrongdoing in the illegal land deal issue. According to the committee, the Supreme Tribunal said the appeal was submitted late and the decree did not involve a trial or a judgment.

It added that the news being circulated on social media platforms that the Supreme Tribunal has given a clean chit to the Cardinal in the illegal land deal issue is baseless.

“The tribunal has clearly stated in the decree that the appeal was rejected due to late submission. Also, the tribunal did not hold a trial and pronounce judgment. It has been said the canonical councils of the Archdiocese can still approach the Tribunal again,” said Fr Sebastian Thalian, convenor of the committee. According to him, the Apostolic Administrator has not officially announced the canonical councils like the Advisory and the Finance Council.

“It is understood the first meeting of the new advisory committee will be held on Tuesday. However, the Eastern Office has already said no land can be sold without the approval of these canonical committees. Moreover, land can be sold only as per the civil law of the country. The sale will not be easy for the Apostolic Administrator, as many criminal cases and civil cases are pending in the name of the land

transaction,” said Fr Jose Vailikodath. According to him, those who think they can fool the believers are the ones who have lost their sanity due to their obsession with power.

Meanwhile in response to the Supreme Tribunal’s decision, the Joint Church Protection Committee has called for the resignation of the members of the curia and clergy of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archeparchy and has also requested an apology to the faithful and Cardinal Mar George Alencherry.

