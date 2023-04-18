Waste management: Consensus on implementing Kerala govt plan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The action plan devised by the government should be implemented without consideration of party politics: this was the consensus reached by Kochi corporation councillors at their meeting with Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh on Monday. The meeting was called to discuss issues related to waste management in the city.

The councillors of each ward must educate and create awareness among the residents about waste segregation. Apart from separating biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste, it has been decided to collect non-biodegradable waste under six categories. It was also decided to continue strict action against those who violate and dump waste on roadsides and to levy hefty fines in such cases.

Several decisions were taken on handling waste management within corporation’s limits. It was decided that houses that handle biodegradable waste on their own need to pay a user fee of Rs 75 to the Haritha Karma Sena (HKS), and those that hand over the waste to HKS should pay a user fee of Rs 150 per month. As per government rules, those who do not pay the user fee will have to pay it along with the property tax. Those who have difficulty paying the user fee will be given a concession.

Household waste should be treated at home using bio-bins. The corporation will provide bio-bins to financially backward families as part of the programme to promote source-level waste treatment. The municipality will collect the organic waste of those who do not use bio-bins for a fee. HKS will collect only segregated non-biodegradable waste.

For disposal of biomedical waste, including diapers, sanitary napkins, etc, residents must collect the contacts of the designated agency through area councillors. The agency will directly collect biomedical waste at the rate approved by the government.

A mini material collection facility (MCF) will be set up in every ward for inorganic waste. The MCFs are to be used only for the collection of non-hazardous and odourless inorganic waste. The corporation will set up a resource recovery facility (RRF) at six locations this month. RRFs will be extended to more places.

The Thumboormuzhi model or decentralised waste disposal systems will be installed wherever possible. The corporation’s effort is to reduce the amount of biodegradable waste being moved to Brahmapuram yard until the new 150-tonne windrow compost plant is set up.

