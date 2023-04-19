Bold & beautiful  

Aadil Sirfan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Art have long been used as powerful tools for social and political change. In recent years, women artists have been using their art to advocate for women’s freedom and equality, highlighting issues like gender-based violence, discrimination, and the need for women’s empowerment.

One artist making waves in this area is Saphy M S, popularly known as Chithra Jyothi. Her paintings often depict women in various stages of protest, highlighting their strength and resilience in the face of oppression.

As a painter who addresses social evils and women’s problems through her work, Chithra is known for her ability to capture the essence of contemporary social issues through her art. “My paintings are meant to tackle social evils which are often ignored in society,” she says.

Born in Chettikulangara, a traditional village in Alappuzha, Cithara is a passionate artist. Like her subjects, her canvas is filled with bold colours and striking imagery. Her artistic journey began under the guidance of Krishnan Pattoor, who served as her first mentor. Later on, she studied under the artist Kochukutty before joining the Raja Ravi Varma College of Fine Arts in Mavelikara. The artist now serves as the co-scholastic department head at Holy Trinity Vidyabhavan in Karthikappally, Harippad.

Chithra’s work has been showcased in numerous exhibitions, including at the Jahangir Art Gallery in Mumbai. One of Chithra’s most notable works is her painting titled ‘Emancipation’ which depicts a group of mothers trying to get freedom for the future generation. The painting has become a symbol of hope and inspiration for many.

She skillfully depicts social evils in their full gory light, with harsh strokes. Chithra says that one of her most difficult paintings was ‘Aspirations’ which depicts roots trees finding a way to sprout their shoots no matter the difficulties. “The characterisation of the roots was difficult to portray. The gradation of colours and the method of painting are very delicate and painstaking. No matter how many obstacles there are, if we have a goal, we can achieve it. Just like the roots,” she says.

Her work serves as a reminder that we must continue to support and uplift artists who use their talents to speak truth to power and create a better world for all. “Don’t miss the opportunity to see paintings by famous artists. Visit and participate in exhibitions regularly,” says Chithra to aspiring painters. The artist is preparing for her next exhibition at Museum Hall in Thiruvananthapuram in July.

