Institutions under AYUSH sector will be standardised: Kerala Health Minister

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Health and Family Welfare Minister Veena George has said that efforts are being taken to bring in standardisation of health institutions under the AYUSH sector.

The minister was speaking after inaugurating the new in-patient block built with the funds allocated to the Ernakulam District Government Homoeopathy Hospital from the local area development fund sanctioned by Hibi Eden when he was the MLA of Ernakulam.

“The health institutions will be developed in a unified manner, and for this, it has been instructed to prepare a new proposal in collaboration with the Union Health Ministry,” said the minister.

At the event, Hibi Eden, MP, brought to the minister’s attention the non-availability of a gastroenterologist in government hospitals in Ernakulam district. Also, the post of a neurosurgeon is lying vacant at the government hospital, he said.

The minister assured that steps would be taken to resolve the issues. In 2017–18, Rs 1.52 crore was allocated from the MLA’s development fund for the in-patient building construction.

The new in-patient block with 25 beds has a clinical laboratory, a pain and palliative care unit, an emergency room, a kitchen, a general ward, a pay ward, an office, and a yoga centre.

At present, the District Homoeopathy Hospital has Janani, an infertility treatment clinic, Ayushman Bhava for lifestyle diseases, Sadgamaya, which aims at the intellectual and psychological development of children, Chetana, which provides comfort and care to bedridden patients; and an Asthma Allergy

Clinic, a project of the National Ayush Mission.

