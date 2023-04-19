Home Cities Kochi

Institutions under AYUSH sector will be standardised: Kerala Health Minister

At the event, Hibi Eden, MP, brought to the minister’s attention the non-availability of a gastroenterologist in government hospitals in Ernakulam district.

Published: 19th April 2023 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2023 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Health Minister Veena George

Kerala Health Minister Veena George (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Health and Family Welfare Minister Veena George has said that efforts are being taken to bring in standardisation of health institutions under the AYUSH sector. 

The minister was speaking after inaugurating the new in-patient block built with the funds allocated to the Ernakulam District Government Homoeopathy Hospital from the local area development fund sanctioned by Hibi Eden when he was the MLA of Ernakulam.

“The health institutions will be developed in a unified manner, and for this, it has been instructed to prepare a new proposal in collaboration with the Union Health Ministry,” said the minister.

At the event, Hibi Eden, MP, brought to the minister’s attention the non-availability of a gastroenterologist in government hospitals in Ernakulam district. Also, the post of a neurosurgeon is lying vacant at the government hospital, he said. 

The minister assured that steps would be taken to resolve the issues. In 2017–18, Rs 1.52 crore was allocated from the MLA’s development fund for the in-patient building construction. 

The new in-patient block with 25 beds has a clinical laboratory, a pain and palliative care unit, an emergency room, a kitchen, a general ward, a pay ward, an office, and a yoga centre.

At present, the District Homoeopathy Hospital has Janani, an infertility treatment clinic, Ayushman Bhava for lifestyle diseases, Sadgamaya, which aims at the intellectual and psychological development of children, Chetana, which provides comfort and care to bedridden patients; and an Asthma Allergy 
Clinic, a project of the National Ayush Mission.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Veena George AYUSH Kerala Health Minister
India Matters
Former Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
SC sets aside Bombay HC order acquitting ex-DU professor Saibaba in Maoist links case
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
We won't be in govt if Ajit Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena
Karnataka polls: BJP brass upset over Lingayat vote mess
Image used for representational purpose only.
Kerala's drinking water sources face contamination threat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp