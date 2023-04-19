LSGs look for sustainable waste management mechanism in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Local bodies, including Kochi Corporation, are looking at alternative measures to treat biodegradable waste at the source level or by setting up an alternative mechanism. The move follows the decision taken by LSG Minister M B Rajesh and Industries Minister P Rajeeve at a review meeting last week. The meeting decided to not move biowaste from other local bodies, except from Kochi corporation, to Brahmapuram from April 30.

Following the decision, the municipalities are taking efforts on a war footing to establish a sustainable facility for the disposal of biodegradable waste. On the other hand, Kochi corporation is also looking at alternative methods of waste management.

Mayor M Anilkumar said that the existing windrow compost plant at Brahmapuram is not in a good state. “It will take at least one year to build a new windrow compost plant and till then the plan is to promote source-level treatment of bio-waste,” the mayor said. “We will move in a phased manner to reduce the quantity of waste to be taken to Brahmapuram. Meanwhile, agencies such as Haritha Karma Sena and other private firms will be roped in,” he added.

Thrikkakara to take Indore way

A clean footpath in Indore

Thrikkakara municipality is planning to establish an Indore-model waste treatment plant. The municipality held discussions with Syed Javed Ali Warzi, managing director of Inara Ventures, which handles the municipal plant in Madhya Pradesh City, on Monday. Following the discussion, it was decided to approach the government to acquire land for the same.

“The interaction with Syed was interesting. With several public and private undertakings operating within the municipality, there is pressure to establish a sustainable waste management model,” said Ajitha Thankappan, municipality chairperson. She said that `110 crore would be required to set up the Indore-model plant.

“The municipality does not have a vast area for setting up the plant. Hence, bids have been invited from those holding four acres or more of land within the municipality limits. It would take at least two years. Meanwhile, bio-bins are being distributed to households, and hotels and shops, have been directed to set up waste disposal facilities before April 30,” she said.

Maradu in safe zone

When other municipalities are rushing to set up an alternative waste management system, Maradu Municipality is in the safe zone as it stopped moving its biowaste to Brahmapuram years ago. “The municipality has undertaken various waste disposal schemes under the title ‘Ente Maradu, Clean Maradu’. The most important of these is the Thumboormuzhy model waste disposal set up at Government VHSS, Mangayil,” said Antony Ashanparambil, chairman of Maradu municipality.

“The municipality has been able to successfully implement and manage waste scientifically. Bio-bins and bio- buckets have been distributed in the 33 divisions under the municipality, and there are at least 100 mini MCFs and one RRF unit. Flats and apartments are equipped with a biowaste treatment plant within their premises,” said the chairman.

Kalamassery to adopt Thumboormuzhi model

The Kalamassery municipality has decided to set up the Thumboormuzhi-model waste management system at 10 sites as part of its decentralised waste management system. “Tenders have been invited for the project, and we expect to begin the work at the earliest,” said Seema Kannan, Kalamassery municipality chairperson. “Meanwhile, bio- bins are being distributed to households for source-level waste treatment of biowaste, and non-biodegradable waste is handled in tie-up with the Clean Kerala Company,” she said.

Tripunithura, Aluva distribute bio-bins to houses

Both Aluva and Tripunithura municipalities are on a mission to distribute bio-bins to households under their jurisdiction, promoting source-level waste treatment.

Tripunithura municipality has initiated work on setting up a Material Collection Facility (MCF) near Irumpanam cemetery. “The bio-waste can be converted into manure and used for agricultural purposes. Meanwhile, flats and apartment residents in the municipality areas have been directed to set up their own waste treatment plant at the earliest,” said K K Pradeep, chairman of Tripunithura municipality. “The municipality has also set up over five Thumboormuzhi-model waste disposal facilities within areas under its jurisdiction,” he said.

Aluva municipality chairman M O John said Kudumbasree workers are being trained to create awareness among the residents on the importance of bio-bins. “The Kudumbashree workers are roped in to train residents on how to use bio- bins. The converted manure can be used by residents for gardening,” said John.

