Toiling when it’s boiling 40-degrees Celsius in Kerala

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

With temperature soaring over 40-degrees Celsius in many parts of the state, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has issued a heat stroke alert, urging people to stay indoors and avoid direct exposure to sun rays.

However, for many of those who work outdoors, following the advisory is not always an option. TNIE reporter Mahima Anna Jacob and lensman A Sanesh meet some of these people, who despite the heat and warnings, continue slogging it out under the sun as part of duty, or for survival

‘Fatigue, dizziness’

As Hela Sajesh makes her way back to the corporation office, the temporary sanitation worker’s hands are laden with water bottles. It’s yet another day with colleagues in the blistering heat. “We have to work till 12:30pm,” she says. “By 11 am, the heat becomes unbearable, and wearing the uniform in this heat is difficult. We always carry water bottles, and usually, fill them up at some spot where there is a drinking water supply.”

Hela adds several sanitation workers, especially the elderly ones, struggle due to the cruel weather. “Breathlessness, fatigue, and dizziness are common,” she says. “There have been times when some had to be taken to the hospital.”

Using toilets when required is another challenge, says the 42-year-old. “Especially while menstruating, things can be really hard,” she says. “We use college washrooms or other public facilities nearby, it won’t be clean most of the time. But that is the nature of my job, can’t complain.”

Hela Sajesh

‘Duty comes first’

As the city gets buzzing by 8am every morning, Assistant Sub-Inspector Ajmal P M arrives at Hospital Junction to monitor the chaotic traffic. Blowing his whistle and hand-signalling vehicles, he stands under the scorching sun, taking on the heat and dust, and the nonstop maddening honking till about 2pm. “Irrespective of the weather, we have to manage the traffic — duty comes first,” says Ajmal. “Whatever the climatic condition, we are supposed to remain alert.”

Ajmal wears full-sleeve protective clothing beneath his uniform, a mask, and shades. The department has granted facilities to make the working environment healthier during the scorching heat. “We don’t have to stand under the sun between 11:30am and 3:30pm,” he says. “We can either do our duty inside the cabin or on the road under a shade.”

The department also supplies water cans and watermelons to officers. “By drinking water often and having food on time, we have been able to curb the effects of heat to an extent.” Ajmal has been serving the police department for over two decades. “We are responsible for ensuring the safety of the people on the road,” Ajmal says. “So we fulfil our duty with utmost diligence.”

‘It’s scalding in here’

Ratheesh R, 41, has been driving his snack delivery van across Ernakulam for three years. Sweltering heat and endless traffic snarls are nothing new to him. This year, however, the heat wave is nasty, he says. “It’s scalding temperature within the vehicle, I’m sweating profusely. The unbearable heat causes palpitations at times,” he says, his voice heavy with exhaustion.

Rolling down the windows and switching on the fan are all for naught, says Ratheesh. “It is a struggle, but it’s my job,” he says. “My shift is from 8am to 6pm, and, in this heat, drivers like me cope by taking breaks under shade and drinking litres of water.”

Ratheesh’s company provides cans of water for its drivers, but he says there are times when he craves something more refreshing. “I’d love to stop and buy a cold drink or fruit juice, but that would add to my expenditure,” he says. “Also, gulping down so much water causes a lack of appetite.”

‘Some customers are humane’

As the sun blazes down on the streets of Kaloor, 22-year-old Albin K Baby gears up for zipping through the traffic for on-time food deliveries. The PG diploma student starts his shift at 12 noon. “It is difficult to ride a motorcycle for long when it’s too hot, especially after 1pm. I work mostly in the Kaloor area, and the frequent traffic congestions make my job tougher,” he says.

As Albin takes a much-needed 30-minute break at 2:30pm, he reflects on the challenges that come with being a food delivery executive. “If I stop by to have water or cold drink, it might delay the order,” he says. “Some customers contact customer care at the slightest of delays, and that’s an added pressure. It would be helpful if the customers can be a bit thoughtful. There have been cases of delivery partners meeting with accidents when going in a rush.” Albin adds that he has come across several humane customers, too.

‘Heat is unbearable’

Ichai Muthuraj, a 50-year-old construction worker from Dindigul, is toiling away at a dusty construction site near the Market Road. Amid the heat and cement, he takes short breaks under a makeshift shed.

“I get to rest when welding work happens,” he says.

“As each day passes, the heat is becoming unbearable. But, I have to carry on, as I have no other means to support my living.” Starting his shift at 8am, Ichai labours till about 6pm. “Though workers like us deserve long breaks, it is not possible in this job. It would affect the entire flow,” he says. “However harsh the conditions be, the work must go on.”

‘If we don’t work, we will starve’

Near the Ernakulam market, two weary vegetable vendors sit side by side under a makeshift shelter, fanning away flies and themselves. Alice K A, 75, and Valsa Thomas, 58, are among many vendors who have been forced to relocate due to the ongoing construction of a new market space.

“It’s been tough,” says Alice, sounding worn out. “We all pitched in money to tie up this tarpaulin cover for a bit of shade, but it’s still hot as hell. It’s hard to sit here in the afternoons. Taking a day off isn’t really an option for us. If we don’t work, we will starve. It’s as simple as that.” Valsa nods, echoing similar views. “Also, when we need to use the bathroom, we have to walk quite a distance in this heat. It’s not easy,” she says.





We always carry water bottles, and usually, fill them up at some spot where there is a drinking water supply." Hela adds several sanitation workers, especially the elderly ones, struggle due to the cruel weather. "Breathlessness, fatigue, and dizziness are common," she says. "There have been times when some had to be taken to the hospital." Using toilets when required is another challenge, says the 42-year-old. "Especially while menstruating, things can be really hard," she says. "We use college washrooms or other public facilities nearby, it won't be clean most of the time. But that is the nature of my job, can't complain." Hela Sajesh'Duty comes first' As the city gets buzzing by 8am every morning, Assistant Sub-Inspector Ajmal P M arrives at Hospital Junction to monitor the chaotic traffic. 