Lively strokes on politics and society 

Pics: Vincent Pulickal

By Anush Kumar S
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Satire has always been a popular medium for artists to engage with and comment on politics and society. And 10 seasoned artists have used it to great effect at an exhibition, organised by Kerala Cartoon Academy in association with the Lalithakala Akademi, at the Vyloppilli Sanskriti Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. 

Alongside their grand annual exhibition in Kochi, ‘CARITOON’, the academy has expanded to include district-wise exhibitions. The five-day exhibition in the capital city showcases biting satirical cartoons that provide a window into contemporary socio-political and cultural issues.

Many of the works on display reflect harsh, worrying realities of contemporary society, such as the rise in sexual assaults, especially against children, and the increasing number of suicides.  Some of the thought-provoking works make viewers introspect, providing a window into the social and political climate of the time and place they depict.

One striking work portrays a common man sandwiched between his house and the land it’s built on, highlighting the day-to-day challenges faced by the average citizen, particularly in the face of rising tax burdens on landed property. Many other pieces address similar social and current issues.

A highlight of the exhibition -- featuring about 100 works -- is the creative freedom it allows participants. “We wanted to ensure there were no restrictions on creative freedom,” says A Satheesh, participating artist and treasurer of the Cartoon Academy, adding that no specific theme had been set. 

“Most of the works exhibited are based on contemporary issues. Apart from these, there are also caricatures of prominent personalities.” Age, of course, is no barrier to their creativity; 73-year-old G Harikumar attests to this. Another notable aspect is that many artists have used digital art to create their work. 

“No matter whatever method is used, talent can’t be replaced,” says Satheesh. “Drawing cartoons is a special skill, and only those who have mastered the art can create pieces that provoke thought and reflection.”  Taking their engagement a notch higher, many of the artists have also been drawing live caricatures for visitors, making the exhibition a truly live event. The exhibition will conclude on Thursday. The Kochi edition will be held from May 8. 

