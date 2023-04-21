Home Cities Kochi

Congress holds protest against Irumpanam native’s death during police custody

The police are trying to close the case claiming that Manoharan died of heart attack.

Custodial torture, custodial death

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Congress activists on Thursday staged a protest in front of Hill Palace police station demanding action against the officials involved in the death of an Irumpanam native.   Manoharan, 53, was taken into custody during a vehicle check at Irumpanam last month. 

Around 20 Congress activists gathered in front of the police station as part of the protest. Police have registered a case claiming that the protest caused traffic block on Vaikom-Tripunithura Road.

According to Congress leader and Mulanthuruthy block panchayat president Raju P Nair, no action other than suspension of sub-inspector Jimmy Jose was taken even though a month has elapsed since Manoharan died.

“There is no progress in the investigation into the death of Manoharan. The police are trying to close the case claiming that Manoharan died of heart attack. He was the sole breadwinner of his family. As his death happened due to police action, the family should be given adequate compensation. Similarly, no action was taken against other police officials who were part of the team that took Manoharan into custody,” he said and added that the protest will continue till action is taken against other police officials involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, sources said that the District Crime Branch of Kochi City Police is investigating the death. 
“We have to bring clarity into some statements and evidence collected in the case. There will not be any delay in completing the probe. We will file a report by next month. An internal investigation is also being conducted against the police personnel involved,” a senior police officer said.

