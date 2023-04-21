Ernakulam District Collector assesses progress of work at Mullassery canal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam District Collector N S K Umesh, along with officials from various departments, reviewed the progress of the renovation work at Mullassery Canal as part of the third phase of Operation Breakthrough on Thursday.

The work aims to replace the pipelines of the Kerala Water Authority passing through the canal from Ernakulam KSRTC bus stand to TD Road.

The collector instructed officials to complete the work before the onset of the rainy season. Waterlogging near the KSRTC bus stand, Ernakulam Junction railway station, and M G Road was one of the major issues caused by the blockage in Mullassery Canal.

To address this, the second phase of Operation Breakthrough involved dredging and deepening the canal.

“The bed level of the canal has been lowered by one metre, and the width of the canal has been increased from three and a half metres to four metres. The fourth phase of work will begin once we receive the approvals from the concerned departments,”said the district collector.

The district administration is implementing the Operation Breakthrough project to solve waterlogging in Kochi City.



