Kochi rural police turn up heat on sand mafia; 273 cases filed since January

KOCHI: Ernakulam Rural police have intensified enforcement to curtail illegal sand-mining activities and rein in the sand mafia. Over 270 cases have been registered at various police stations under its limits.

Vivek Kumar, Ernakulam Rural police chief, has issued specific directions to all stations to intensify checks. Illegal sand mining was active on Periyar and Muvattupuzha river stretches in the district. “Inspections have been intensified along river banks. Round-the-clock patrolling has been strengthened to prevent the smuggling of sand. Special motorcycle and jeep squads have been formed as part of enforcement activities,” a press release said.

Since January, as many as 273 cases have been registered. Police collected over Rs 61.70 lakh in fines. As many as 112 cases were registered and Rs 16.32 lakh in fines collected under the Puthencruz police sub-division. Perumbavoor sub-division had 86 cases and Rs 26.98 lakh was collected as fines. There were 34 cases registered and Rs 11.5 lakh in penalties generated under Aluva sub-division. Muvattupuzha sub-division posted 25 cases and Rs 5.82 lakh in fines while Munnambam sub-division accounted for 16 cases and Rs 1.1 lakh in fees.

Police recovered 90 vehicles, including tipper lorries and earth-moving machines, within Puthencruz sub-division involved in illegal mining. As many as 86 vehicles were seized at Perumbavoor, 25 at Muvattupuzha, 21 at Aluva and 10 at Munnambam sub-divisions.

“Illegal mining has picked up due to low availability of sand and high demand. Activities are carried out at night on remote river banks. We are collecting information from residents about illegal activities in their localities. They are often carried out by people with criminal backgrounds. For police, such operations involve risk following threats from people carrying out the activities” said an officer with Puthencruz station.

Police have also decided to enhance enforcement against people involved in illegal quarrying and extracting sand by levelling hills. Cops, on a daily basis, are checking documents of lorries transporting sand to ensure that they are not part of illegal mining activities.

