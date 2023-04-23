Home Cities Kochi

Waste management: First phase of action plan to be completed by June 5 in Kochi

The government aims to install 100 cameras at hot spots in  collaboration with Cochin Smart Mission Limited to take action against those littering  the roadsides. 

Published: 23rd April 2023 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2023 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The piled-up garbage on the roadsides in Kochi will be cleared by the end of April, Local Self Government Department (LSGD) Minister M B Rajesh said. The state has prepared an action plan for waste management in the city, and the first phase of the emergency plan has been initiated. A visible change in Kochi city will be noted by  June 5, World Environment Day, he said at a press conference on Friday.

The minister announced that 50 tonnes of plastic waste have already been removed from the streets daily, and dumping of biodegradable waste at Brahmapuram will be stopped with the onset of the monsoon season. Kochi Corporation will also be setting up a new windrow compost plant within a year. Until then, a temporary system to treat biowaste will be set up by May 15, and hotels, restaurants, and flats have been instructed to dispose of biowaste on their own. Action will be taken against those who fail to comply,” he added.

In June, short- and long-term action plans will be implemented in a phased manner. At least 40 Material Collection Facilities will be set up under the Corporation within a month. 

He said that over 746  Haritha Karma Sena workers have been recruited to collect plastic waste from households since May 1. Seven Resource Recovery Facilities (RRF) will also be operational by April 30, aiming to segregate plastic waste before it is sent for recycling.

The government aims to install 100 cameras at hot spots in collaboration with Cochin Smart Mission Limited to take action against those littering the roadsides. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
piled-up garbage LSGD World Environment day
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp