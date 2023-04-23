Waste management: First phase of action plan to be completed by June 5 in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The piled-up garbage on the roadsides in Kochi will be cleared by the end of April, Local Self Government Department (LSGD) Minister M B Rajesh said. The state has prepared an action plan for waste management in the city, and the first phase of the emergency plan has been initiated. A visible change in Kochi city will be noted by June 5, World Environment Day, he said at a press conference on Friday.

The minister announced that 50 tonnes of plastic waste have already been removed from the streets daily, and dumping of biodegradable waste at Brahmapuram will be stopped with the onset of the monsoon season. Kochi Corporation will also be setting up a new windrow compost plant within a year. Until then, a temporary system to treat biowaste will be set up by May 15, and hotels, restaurants, and flats have been instructed to dispose of biowaste on their own. Action will be taken against those who fail to comply,” he added.

In June, short- and long-term action plans will be implemented in a phased manner. At least 40 Material Collection Facilities will be set up under the Corporation within a month.

He said that over 746 Haritha Karma Sena workers have been recruited to collect plastic waste from households since May 1. Seven Resource Recovery Facilities (RRF) will also be operational by April 30, aiming to segregate plastic waste before it is sent for recycling.

The government aims to install 100 cameras at hot spots in collaboration with Cochin Smart Mission Limited to take action against those littering the roadsides.

