Mismanagement: Garbage continues to stink up Kochi roadsides 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite the announcement of an emergency action plan by Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh for Kochi City, roadsides continue to remain littered with garbage, raising concern among residents.

Pullepady-Thammanam Road, Kaloor-Kathrikadavu Road, Stadium Link Road, Marine Drive Walkway, and other such places in the city have become common spots for waste dumping. Residents allege that hoteliers are dumping waste late at night. “For the last few days, the entire stretch has been like this. Wastes collected in garbage bags are tied and left on the roadsides by hoteliers,” alleges Ramachandran Nair, a resident near Thammanam.

Stadium Link Road, which houses premium apartments, palatial houses, and many restaurants, including IMA House, has waste wrapped in plastic bags scattered on both sides of the road. “While entering Stadium Link Road from Kathrikadavu Thammanam Road, we can see waste lying on both sides of the road,” said Ranjith Thampy, a social activist. It is not just the case of Stadium Link Road, but also on other roads like Jawahar Nagar main road, Gandhi Nagar, Kathrikadavu Jn., Marine Drive, Queen’s Way, etc. The corporation is just a mere spectator,” he added.

A heap of waste is stacked at the entrance of the Marine Drive walkway from the High Court Jn side. “It has been lying there since the fire broke out at Brahmapuram. It is a deplorable sight for tourists visiting Marine Drive. For the past three days, the concerned minister has been having discussions about effective waste management. The authorities must remove all the waste lying in public spaces on a war footing instead of chalking out long-term plans,” added Thampy.

Meanwhile, Kochi Corporation officials said that the waste on the roadsides is being removed area-wise. “The waste piled up at the roadsides is due to the long weekend. However, it will be removed on Monday,” said Health Standing Committee chairman of Kochi Corporation, T K Ashraf. “The piled-up garbage on roadsides will be cleaned up before the onset of the monsoon,” he added.

