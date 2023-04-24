Home Cities Kochi

PM Kerala visit: Xavier habitual offender, wrote fake letters in past

He had also previously targeted N J Johny, a Kathrikadavu native and former neighbour, whom Xavier had a grudge against.

Xavier Anjanikal

Xavier Anjanikal

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: This was not the first time Xavier Anjanikal had written a fake letter to defame someone. The 53-year-old man who ran a catering firm in Kathrikadavu and lived at a rented house in Kochi was arrested by Ernakulam North Police for writing a fake letter claiming a bomb attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Kochi.

Prior to his recent fake letter to the BJP office regarding a bomb threat targeting the Prime Minister, the accused had previously targeted M G Aristotle, a UDF Councillor of Kochi Corporation, by accusing him of starting a fire at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant.

“This letter was written when the fire at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant was in discussion. The accused used the fake name Kunjappan and wrote to Kochi Corporation Secretary that he overheard Aristotle speaking to someone on his mobile phone directing him to set fire to waste at the Brahmapuram plant. He alleged that Aristotle was behind the fire at  Brahmapuram,” sources said.

ALSO READ | PM Modi's Kerala visit: Cops arrest 53-year-old Kochi native for letter threatening suicide attack 

He also wrote a  letter to an NRI claiming that his wife was having an extra-marital affair. “The wife of the NRI had returned to Kochi to settle down. Xavier using another name wrote a letter to her husband claiming that the wife was having extra-marital affairs here. However, the husband did not take the letter seriously,” said the sources.

"Both Johny and Xavier were part of parish counsel at Kathrikadavu church. There were issues between them. The accused had written an anonymous letter in the name of Johny earlier too. The matter was dragged to the police station and the issue was solved following compromise talks," sources said. Xavier’s targets were often people against whom he nurtured grudges.

