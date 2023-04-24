Home Cities Kochi

Scriptwriter John Paul remembered at ‘Ormachamaram’ event

They also listed out his contributions to the Malayalam film industry. 

Published: 24th April 2023 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2023 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

John Paul

Scriptwriter John Paul

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The KCBC Media Commission, with the cooperation of Malayalam Cine Technicians Association (MACTA), organised ‘Ormachamaram’ in the memory of scriptwriter, author and orator John Paul Puthuserry on Sunday. 

Bishop Alex Vadakkumthala of the Kannur Diocese inaugurated the event in which scriptwriter Abhilash Pillai, film critic and professor Aju K Narayanan and actor Kailash shared their memories and experiences of working with John Paul. They also listed his contributions to the Malayalam film industry. 

Pillai said John Paul’s movies were ahead of their time. He said the industry should not forget the talented person and his contributions. John Paul wrote over 100 screenplays and scripts and also authored the book  ‘M T Oru Anuyathra’. He was also the founder and general secretary of MACTA. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ormachamaram John Paul
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp