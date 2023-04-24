Scriptwriter John Paul remembered at ‘Ormachamaram’ event

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The KCBC Media Commission, with the cooperation of Malayalam Cine Technicians Association (MACTA), organised ‘Ormachamaram’ in the memory of scriptwriter, author and orator John Paul Puthuserry on Sunday.

Bishop Alex Vadakkumthala of the Kannur Diocese inaugurated the event in which scriptwriter Abhilash Pillai, film critic and professor Aju K Narayanan and actor Kailash shared their memories and experiences of working with John Paul. They also listed his contributions to the Malayalam film industry.

Pillai said John Paul’s movies were ahead of their time. He said the industry should not forget the talented person and his contributions. John Paul wrote over 100 screenplays and scripts and also authored the book ‘M T Oru Anuyathra’. He was also the founder and general secretary of MACTA.

