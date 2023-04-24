Security beefed up in city ahead of Modi’s Kerala visit

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Security arrangements have been intensified in the city in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Monday. As many as 2,060 police personnel have been deployed as part of the programme.

The PM will be in Kochi on Monday evening before leaving for Thiruvananthapuram the next morning.

According to Kochi City Police Commissioner K Sethu Raman, traffic movement will be regulated from Willingdon Island to Thevara where Prime Minister Modi will be taking part in a roadshow. At Thevara, he will attend a programme named Yuvam organised by the BJP.

“The deployment of police personnel has been completed. The shops in the area through which the PM’s convoy pass will not be asked to close down. However, there will be traffic regulations in the area from 2 pm to 8 pm on Monday and 8 am to 10.30 am on Tuesday. Around 20,000 people are expected to attend the Yuvam programme. Those attending the programme will be allowed to carry only mobile phones. The police will check the passes issued to the participants and frisk them before allowing them inside,” he said.

Meanwhile, Modi’s flight is likely to arrive at the Kochi Naval Base air station by around 5 pm. He will take part in the roadshow covering 1.8 km from Venduruthy to Thevara. After attending the Yuvam programme, Modi will head to Taj Malabar Hotel at Willingdon Island where he will meet Christian leaders. He will be boarding a flight to Thiruvananthapuram at 10 am on Tuesday. A rehearsal run of the Prime Minister’s convoy was held at Venduruthy to Thevara on Sunday evening under the supervision of senior police officers.

Vehicles going towards Ernakulam city from West Kochi will be diverted through Willingdon Island, Thevara Ferry, Kundanoor junction and Vytilla from 2 pm to 8 pm on Monday. The vehicles going in the opposite direction will also be diverted through the same route. The traffic movement will be blocked at Venduruthy, Thevara, Pallimukku and Foreshore Road.

Similarly, there will be traffic diversion for vehicles entering Ernakulam city through Thevara and Willingdon islands. People coming from outside Ernakulam for attending the programme should park their vehicles at Container Road, Maveli Road in Kadavanthara, MVD driving test ground at BOT East Road in Willingdon Island or Indira Gandhi Road, Willingdon Island.

