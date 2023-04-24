Home Cities Kochi

Three youths arrested for attempting to pawn stolen imitation gold chain in Kochi

Three young men are in deep trouble after attempting to pawn a stolen imitation gold chain at a finance company at Pachalam in Kochi. 

Published: 24th April 2023 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2023 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Crime, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Three young men are in deep trouble after attempting to pawn a stolen imitation gold chain at a finance company in Pachalam in Kochi. 

Jithin Joseph, 23, of  Vagamon, Bibin Shaji,19, of Villunni, and Gowtham, 20, of Peermade were first arrested on March 22 for pawning the fake gold chain at a private finance firm named Geo VPL Indian Nidhi in Pachalam. The accused persons are now facing a separate theft case registered against them at Aluva West Police Station. 

“The chain weighed 36 grams and was handed over to the employee of the finance company. When they checked, it was found to be imitation jewellery. The accused were confident that it is made of gold. So the employees refused to hand over the chain and called the police. The accused persons threatened the employees before fleeing from the place,” a police official said.

Later, police identified the accused after conducting a probe based on CCTV footage recovered from the company. “The accused initially believed that people in the finance company were trying to cheat them. Only after being arrested for attempting to pawn an imitation gold chain, they realized that the chain was made not made of gold forcing them to confess the crime,” an officer said.

One of the accused confessed that they stole the chain from the house of a person named Pauly at Illathupadu Purakkadu in Alangadu Village on March 21. “The house owner gave the contract for cleaning to the company where the accused persons were working.

While cleaning the house, they managed to decamp with the chain kept inside the almirah. As it was an imitation gold chain,  the house owner did not lodge any complaints. The next day, the accused reached the finance company for pawning it,” the officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
stolen imitation gold chain Pachalam
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp