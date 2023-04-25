Kerala's 131 agricultural products on e-tail platforms

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In A new initiative, the state government has made around 131 value-added agri-commodities available on e-commerce platforms. The move is aimed at giving products such as rice, rice flakes, rice powder, jam, coconut oil, etc., a global reach.

The products, roped under a common brand name ‘Keralagro’ for maximum visibility, are available on Amazon and Flipkart. They are produced and processed at the 64 government-owned farms across the state.Minister for Agriculture P Prasad launched the brand and the initiative at a programme in Kochi. “Our products deserve more reach for their quality and uniqueness. With this initiative, our value-added products will be available for customers across the globe at an affordable cost. Not only food products, fertilisers and seeds will also be available,” the minister said.

He said it was an important step towards ensuring profit for the producers. Furthermore, the agricultural department plans to expand the initiative by bringing cooperative societies, groups and individuals under the Keralagro brand. “This is only the beginning. We aim to make at least 1,000 products from the brand available on e-commerce platforms. It also includes products with Geographical Indicator Tags,” he said.

He also said the department has directed every Krishi Bhavan in the state to contribute at least one value-added product. The brand will be expanded phase by phase. The idea of making these value-added commodities available on e-commerce platforms is the result of the efforts made by the government to increase the market for agricultural products.

When these agricultural products are transformed into value-added commodities, the demand increases, thereby helping increase the farmers’ profit. Also, a group of people were given training in packing the items with the cooperation of the Indian Institute of Packaging, Mumbai.

“According to the geographical location and weather conditions, agricultural products within the state are different. Through this initiative, our Pokkali products, rice products or Nelliampathy special fruits and vegetable products will receive more popularity globally,” the minister said.

Earlier, the value-added commodities produced at these farms in Kerala were found only in government stalls and expos. Later, on November 1, 2022, the products from Nelliampathy farms, Palakkad, were made available on Amazon for the first time. At the occasion, the minister also unveiled the QR code of the brand.

KOCHI: In A new initiative, the state government has made around 131 value-added agri-commodities available on e-commerce platforms. The move is aimed at giving products such as rice, rice flakes, rice powder, jam, coconut oil, etc., a global reach. The products, roped under a common brand name ‘Keralagro’ for maximum visibility, are available on Amazon and Flipkart. They are produced and processed at the 64 government-owned farms across the state.Minister for Agriculture P Prasad launched the brand and the initiative at a programme in Kochi. “Our products deserve more reach for their quality and uniqueness. With this initiative, our value-added products will be available for customers across the globe at an affordable cost. Not only food products, fertilisers and seeds will also be available,” the minister said. He said it was an important step towards ensuring profit for the producers. Furthermore, the agricultural department plans to expand the initiative by bringing cooperative societies, groups and individuals under the Keralagro brand. “This is only the beginning. We aim to make at least 1,000 products from the brand available on e-commerce platforms. It also includes products with Geographical Indicator Tags,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He also said the department has directed every Krishi Bhavan in the state to contribute at least one value-added product. The brand will be expanded phase by phase. The idea of making these value-added commodities available on e-commerce platforms is the result of the efforts made by the government to increase the market for agricultural products. When these agricultural products are transformed into value-added commodities, the demand increases, thereby helping increase the farmers’ profit. Also, a group of people were given training in packing the items with the cooperation of the Indian Institute of Packaging, Mumbai. “According to the geographical location and weather conditions, agricultural products within the state are different. Through this initiative, our Pokkali products, rice products or Nelliampathy special fruits and vegetable products will receive more popularity globally,” the minister said. Earlier, the value-added commodities produced at these farms in Kerala were found only in government stalls and expos. Later, on November 1, 2022, the products from Nelliampathy farms, Palakkad, were made available on Amazon for the first time. At the occasion, the minister also unveiled the QR code of the brand.