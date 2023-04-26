Home Cities Kochi

30 Kudumbashree workers for ticketing, housekeeping in Kochi Water Metro

They are appointed and supervised by the Facility Management Centre under Kudumbashree.

Published: 26th April 2023 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2023 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

The newly-appointed Kudumbashree workers. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Water Metro Limited appointed 30 Kudumbashree workers under its project in the housekeeping and ticketing departments.

Out of 30, 18 of them are placed in the ticketing department, and 12 are appointed in the housekeeping department.

“More women will be placed in the Kochi Water Metro terminals following the project’s expansion,” read an official communication. “The workers are part of various neighbourhood groups in Kochi East, South, Mulavukad, and Elamkunnapuzha,” it added. 

The job was offered through the Kudumbashree Initiative for Business Solutions Society (KIBS).

At present, 262 women have been employed at Vytilla Mobility Hub, the Department of Industries, and the Kerala Institute of Local Administration. The system is designed to provide employment to Kudumbashree members as per their educational qualifications and to increase the labour participation of women.

A total of 555 women work at KMRL across its 24 stations. These women are placed in housekeeping, ticketing, customer care service, help desk, customer facilitation service, garden and vegetable garden construction, kitchen, canteen, and parking. They are appointed and supervised by the Facility Management Centre under Kudumbashree.

