Assaulter gives police the slip, nabbed minutes later in Kochi

A police official said Manoj, who is involved in several criminal cases, had assaulted the young biker, Puthenvelikara native Fexin, on April 18. 

26th April 2023

Representational image. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A man who tried to escape from the police station following his arrest in an assault case was caught by the Vadakkekara police after a brief chase.

Kizhakkumpuram native Manoj alias Malhotra, 42, was arrested on Sunday for assaulting a biker last week with an iron rod after the latter allegedly did not let him overtake. Manoj was brought to the Vadakkekara police station on Sunday and was to be produced before the magistrate court on Monday. However, he jumped off the first floor of the building in the wee hours of Monday to escape custody. He was chased and caught by police personnel around 500m away from the station.

“He first rear-ended the victim’s bike with his motorcycle. After they stopped, Manoj took out the iron rod fitted with a reflector from the roadside and repeatedly hit the youth. The victim suffered serious injuries, including a fracture on his hand and shoulder,” said a police official.

A separate case has been registered against Manoj in connection with the incident. He was produced before the magistrate court and sent to judicial custody.

