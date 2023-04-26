Home Cities Kochi

Consumer court asks restaurant to pay Rs 40,000 for failure to deliver 'Onam Sadhya'  

The consumer court observed that "having invited guests for a Sadya and waiting for a long time and not getting the 'special Onam sadya' ordered" is very frustrating.

Onam food

Onam Sadhya image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Ernakulam has directed a restaurant to pay Rs 40,000 as compensation for failure to deliver Onam Sadya on Thiruvonam Day.

The Consumer court headed by DB Binu issued the order on the complaint filed by Bindya V Suthan of Vyttila seeking compensation from Maze Restaurant, Vyttila. According to the complainant, she booked Onam Sadya for five people after paying the entire amount of Rs 1295 in advance. While accepting the order, it was assured that the Sadya would be delivered to the flat of the complainant on August 21, 2021. However, the Sadya was not delivered putting up lame excuses and agreeing to refund the money. The complainant sought compensation for the mental agony and physical hardships sustained by her.

She submitted that she had ordered five Sadyas in advance to be delivered on the day of Onam as she had invited guests over for lunch. Despite several calls to the restaurant inquiring about the status of the delivery, they assured me that it will be delivered before 12.30 PM on that day. The delivery got delayed. She again tried to contact the restaurant, but no response.

The consumer court observed that "having invited guests for a Sadya and waiting for a long time and not getting the 'special Onam sadya' ordered" is very frustrating. Hence, the opposite party (restaurant) is liable to compensate for the deficiency in rendering service and also for immense physical harassment and mental agony."

The consumer court also directed the refund of Rs 1,295 towards the cost of Sadya and Rs 5,000 towards the cost of the proceedings.

